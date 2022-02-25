As we say farewell to Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea exhibit, the Cascade Head Biosphere Collaborative and their partners in the 4CAST Project are hosting a special event called What Should Be Washing Ashore, taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
At this free event, the 4CAST partners will be kicking off a new community science initiative called the WRACK LINE, where volunteers using a smartphone app easily identify and document what marine species are washing ashore in the UNESCO Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve throughout the year. The event will include science presentations on ocean currents, marine biology, and the increasing knowledge about how microplastics are affecting ocean life. There will also be an opportunity for the public to make their own nature print or gyotaku, and to see behind the scenes of a new permanent art piece now in development for the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Through tabletop displays and chats with scientists, artists, and naturalists, the public will get a first-hand look at other 4CAST Projects taking place at the sentinel research site that is the UNESCO Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve.
· 4CAST Project – Studying 4 Habitats from Tree to Sea in the UNESCO Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve
o Uplands – Pheno-Cam Project
o Estuary – Green Crab Surveillance
o Nearshore – Sea Star Monitoring
o Sub-Tidal/Oceanic – WRACK LINE
4CAST Project (Coastal Climate Change + Community Art, Science, and Tradition) is a dynamic collaborative made up of state and federal agencies, institutions of higher learning, and non-profits serving the environment and education. Partners include Oregon State University Marine Studies Initiative, US Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Oregon Coast Aquarium. The 4CAST Project aims to understand how climate change is affecting our coastline and community, through a collection of different projects and efforts.
To learn more about What should be Washing Ashore and to learn more and get involved as a volunteer with the 4CAST Project, visit www.4castproject.org.
