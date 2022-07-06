The Cascade Head Biosphere Collaborative (CHBC) is pleased to announce their second annual ‘Art on the Beach’ weekend, a three-day event running July 16-18. The summer event brings together community science and artistic expression to raise awareness regarding the interdependence of humans on the oceans as well as the impacts of climate change on our coastal communities and environment. With the help of partners Chinook Winds Casino Resort, The Elakha Alliance, community volunteers, and visiting guest artist Josie Iselin, this year’s events highlight kelp forests, sea otters, and the crucial role they play in marine ecosystems.
This year, attendees and volunteers can look forward to a wider range of activities to participate in, from sea star monitoring to sand art raking a 100-yard long Bull Kelp and Sea Otter design.
"Sand is the perfect canvas for everyone to be able to enjoy large scale art that illuminates the beauty and function of the ocean and how its amazing creatures are related to each of our lives," said Duncan Berry, CHBC co-director and co-founder.
Sea Star monitoring will occur during the extreme low tide at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the tidepools at the far north end of Lincoln City’s Roads End beach. Scientists and volunteers will measure how quickly Ochre sea stars are rebounding after a wasting disease swept through their ranks. Look for the informational tables to learn more and how you can help with the CHBC “Wrack Line”, another community science research project.
The first sand raking event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 17, on the beach in front of the Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Entrance to Art on the Beach is free. CHBC is proud to partner with Josie Iselin, a renowned San Francisco based artist and seaweed expert, as well as the the Elakha Alliance, which is a nonprofit working to reintroduce sea otters back to their native waters, in order to create a more robust and resilient marine ecosystem.
"Art is an excellent medium to instill a sense of appreciation for the natural world around us. We're thrilled to help promote ocean conservation through this creative project with the Cascade Head Biosphere Collaborative," said Chanel Hason, director of Outreach and Community Relations for the Elakha Alliance.
Later that day, the collaborative will offer a two hour “Forests of the Sea” seaweed printing and educational workshop at the Lincoln City Cultural Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Visiting San Francisco artist and seaweed expert will be teaching cyanotype / solar printing and Duncan Berry will be offering Gyotaku technique of printing seaweeds and the creatures that inhabit the near shore including Octopus, Rock Fish, etc. Iselin is known for her most recent publication, “The Curious World of Seaweed (2019),” which chronicles both the artistic and biological nature of seaweed and Nature calls “a mesmerizing swim through a liminal world.”
This Gyotaku and Solar Print workshop is $60/ticket. Learn more at CascadeHead.org/events/underwater-forests.
On Sunday evening, the CHBC and their partners at Oregon State University’s Marine Studies Initiative and the Elakha Alliance will be hosting an “Art and Science” presentation from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. This will be an immersion into the amazing undersea world of the kelp forests and the effort of re-introducing sea otter that are so key to their long-term health. This event is free and open to the public.
Lastly, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 18, the artists and rakers will return to the beach in front of the casino to depict giant Ochre sea stars marching down the beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.