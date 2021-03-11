Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty recently held a grand opening of its newest office located in the Salishan Resort’s Marketplace featuring artwork on display from Rowboat Art Gallery.
“Having the Sotheby’s International Realty brand at Salishan Marketplace speaks to the excitement going on here," said Cami Arlit, Central Coast Sales Manager. "We have been working with an influx of buyers seeking the Central Coast, so it makes perfect sense to align ourselves with this iconic resort.
"Despite all the challenges of 2020, sales on the Oregon Coast were up approximately 10% over 2019. We are also dedicated to contributing to the community and we are helping local artists, via the Rowboat Gallery, to get their art seen and sold.”
Nearby, the company has just listed a captivating luxury oceanfront home priced at $2,100,000. Located at 145 Salishan Drive in Gleneden Beach, the home is a contemporary oceanfront that perfectly blends natural finishes and modern amenities within the coastal gated community of the Salishan Homesites. Its well-designed floor plan compliments the ocean views featured in every room.
Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty has become the most dynamic real estate brokerage serving Oregon and SW Washington. Additional offices along the Oregon Coast include Cannon Beach, Manzanita, and Gearhart.
- $2.6 billion sales volume in 2020 – a company record;
- 375 brokers;
- 15 offices located in key areas of Oregon and SW Washington
The firm’s affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty offers a global referral network with over 24,000 sales associates in 1,000 offices, located in 75 countries. In 2020, $150B in sales was generated worldwide. The Sotheby’s International Realty network and effective advertising programs allow properties in Oregon and SW Washington to be thoughtfully marketed into key buyer feeder markets that include cities in California, Washington, and Arizona.
