A candlelit vigil was held Sunday, May 22, at Don and Ann Davis Park Gazebo in Newport. The vigil acknowledged the gun violence and recent mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
The vigil was sponsored by Central Oregon Coast Ceasefire, part of the larger Ceasefire Oregon. The organization has held community conversation events, including three gun buybacks in Newport, and vigils over the years.
Cynthia Jacobi, a member of Central Oregon Coast Ceasefire, said the vigil on Sunday had candles lit, and gave people a chance to talk and reflect. They also recognized a list of Buffalo shooting victims.
Central Oregon Coast Ceasefire formed right after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that took place in December of 2012 in Newtown, Conn. Jacobi and her colleague, Dianne Eckstein, hosted about eight conversations after the shooting. The group hosts an annual vigil on Dec. 14.
“My heart fell when I thought of those children being shot,” Jacobi said.
Jacobi is an advanced practice nurse and considers gun violence a major public health issue in the country.
“I wanted to join an action group,” Jacobi said.
Ceasefire Oregon advocates for reasonable gun laws, Jacobi added. Central Oregon Coast Ceasefire has been very active in the community.
“We did sponsor three gun buybacks in Newport,” Jacobi said. “Usually gun buybacks were done previously in the bigger cities.”
The group partnered with the Newport Police Department. Gun buybacks allow individuals to turn in firearms to law enforcement, and often receive some kind of compensation.
Central Oregon Coast Ceasefire also distributes ASK brochures, which encourage parents to ask about guns in other houses their child is visiting. The brochures have been distributed to local schools and doctor offices. It is a strictly educational program, Jacobi added.
Ceasefire will be having an ASK campaign for June 21 National Ask Day. ASK is supported by local pediatricians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other groups concerned with children and health. The goal of the campaign is to prevent children’s accidental deaths and injuries from unsecured guns in homes.
Jacobi said the organization likes to hold vigils to raise consciousness and have people think about what is happening in our country. Jacobi believes the country is in the middle of a gun buying epidemic.
“Depending on how you define mass shooting, some definitions are where four or more people are killed or injured,” Jacobi said. “We’ve had hundreds of mass shootings since Texas in 1966.”
Jacobi said the openly racial component of the replacement theory is a new component for these shootings. This is something that has changed in the last few years.
“There is a profound sense of fear and distrust in our country,” Jacobi theorized. “Those people who lean left have a fear of getting shot. The people who lean right have a fear of not being able to shoot.”
Aggregate data from researchers of The Violence Project states a K-12 shooter is typically a white male student of the school with a history of trauma, and is suicidal.
The recent school shooting that took place Tuesday, May 24, at an elementary school in Texas marks 27 school shooting so far this year.
Ballot Measure 17, which may be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election, would require higher standards of gun ownership. The initiative would enact a law outlining a procedure to apply for a permit to purchase a firearm. It would also criminalize ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds.
Central Oregon Coast Ceasefire is working in conjunction with other groups under the umbrella of Lift Every Voice Oregon to collect signatures to put the initiative on November’s ballot.
“I believe most gun owners are responsible,” Jacobi said. “It’s no reason not to do anything.”
For more information on Ceasefire Oregon, visit https://www.ceasefireoregon.org/
