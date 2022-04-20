Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) announces the installation of the new Lincoln City arboretum, at the Community Center Park, 2150 NE Oar Place. Signs are installed next to various trees around the center, identifying the tree by its scientific name and common name, with a scientific drawing of the tree. LCP&R welcomes the public to come to the Center Park to find and learn about native trees.
To celebrate Arbor Month and the new arboretum, LCP&R is offering a fun incentive for youth to view the signage and learn about trees. Youth are invited to stop in at the community center for a kid’s activity page all about trees in our parks and open spaces. Once the youth completes the activity page, they receive one free youth and one free adult punch pass to use the center pool and gym.
LCP&R also invites the public to share your favorite tree photos on the LCP&R Facebook page until April 30.
