On Sunday, Jan. 19, the Lincoln City Cultural Center will present its first-ever celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Presented by the Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir, based in Eugene, this event will begin at 2 p.m. at the center, 540 NE Hwy. 101.
Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir seeks to promote the heritage of African-American gospel musical traditions, which are rooted in American music. Organization membership includes singers from Eugene, Springfield, Veneta, and Corvallis. The group is a unique gospel choir because it includes a large percentage of non-African Americans but still retains a traditional Black gospel choir sound. The choir encourages audiences to become involved, joining them in clapping, shouting, singing, and celebrating.
The Jan. 19 program will include prayers and readings, including the “Lift Every Voice and Sing (Black National Anthem)” and “Can’t Nobody Turn Me Around,” led by the choir’s director, Kathy Vrzak. The master of ceremonies will be Ms. Toni Unfred. There will be instrumental music by My Band, featuring Darline Jackson. The theme of the program, which will also offer a biography of the civil rights leader, will be “Where There is Unity There is Strength.”
The Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir is well known throughout the state of Oregon for its energetic renditions of gospel music and is often featured at Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Portland and Eugene.
Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir is part of the LCCC’s new 2019-20 Vocal Arts Series. Tickets are $15 general, $13 for seniors ages 60 and up, and $5 for youth ages 18 and under. Membership discounts and complimentary vouchers will apply.
Tickets are available at the LCCC’s Information Center during regular business hours, or by calling 541-994-9994. Or, you may purchase tickets online, lincolncityculturalcenter.org, with no additional fees or charges.
To learn more or join the Lincoln City Cultural Center, visit lincolncityculturalcenter.org or drop by the LCCC Information Center off Highway 101, now open for Winter hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday).
