Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is thrilled to share this line up of great offerings at the Newport Performing Arts Center beginning Friday, Dec. 3.
Throughout this holiday season, until Dec 23, you can drop off your canned food donations for Food Share of Lincoln County in the lobby of the Newport Performing Arts Center and the Newport Visual Arts Center. Most needed items include peanut butter, low-sugar jam and jelly, chili, cereal, hearty soups, canned tuna, chicken or salmon. No glass or expired foods please.
Up first – From the Great Art on Screen series - a series of event documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.
Secret Impressionists
Date: Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices: $10 - $11.50 (without service fees)
Tickets are on sale now.
Secret Impressionists reveals the story of the art revolution sparked by the Impressionist movement, along with an unveiling of 50 previously unseen works by Impressionist masters Manet, Caillebotte, Renoir, Monet, Cézanne, Signac, Sisley and Morisot. These hidden treasures, loaned from some of the most important private collections, are now on display for the first time in Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte, in an exhibition of the same title. Audiences will be taken on a fascinating journey through the most captivating and intriguing artistic movement which created some of the most beloved works of art in the world, depicting the late nineteenth-century film stills of Paris, alluring portraits of women, and splendidly vibrant light-infused masterpiece works.
Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Newport Symphony Orchestra performs Baroque & Beyond for the Holidays.
Ticket prices: $7.19 - $42 (without service fees)
Something new and joyous for you and the family. An intimate program of baroque and contemporary classics will usher in the holiday spirit. And we will unwrap a special gift from our own Adrian Dee--a new flute concerto in its first performance anywhere! From more information on this NSO performance visit: https://www.newportsymphony.org/events/baroque-and-beyond-for-the-holidays.html
Next, we have the Bolshoi Ballet on screen with the holiday classic, "The Nutcracker."
The Nutcracker
Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.
Family-friendly pre-show activities for ticket holders begin at 6pm in the lobby.
Ticket prices: $8.50 - $18.50 (without service fees)
( Approved press images: https://app.box.com/s/vm8vccl6py70b6vmznsg8nzwm37okf82/folder/148434637314 )
On Christmas eve, Marie and her whole family are gathered around the tree in celebration of the holiday. She receives a magical gift from her godfather Drosselmeyer and soon enough this Christmas eve will take an unexpected turn for her. Marie's new doll comes alive and takes her on a whirlwind adventure.
The exceptional score by Tchaikovsky, brought to life by the legendary Bolshoi Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker, will captivate the hearts of the whole family. Experience this holiday classic through the eyes of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince on the big screen as they travel on a magical journey of their dreams.
This is a holiday event for the whole family to enjoy! There will be a free kids Nutcracker-themed art activity in the lobby of the Newport Performing Arts Center for ticket holders to enjoy beginning at 6pm.
The Metropolitan Opera in HD: Eurydice
Libretto by Sarah Ruhl
Date: Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices: $10 - $22 (without service fees)
( Press Images can be found on the Met pics site:
Password: MetOpera2020 )
Matthew Aucoin’s Eurydice—Met Premiere
The ancient Greek myth of Orpheus, who attempts to harness the power of music to rescue his beloved Eurydice from the underworld, has inspired composers since opera’s earliest days. American composer Matthew Aucoin now carries that tradition into the 21st century with a captivating new take on the story. With a libretto by MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Sarah Ruhl, adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play, the opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice’s point of view. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, leading Aucoin’s evocative music and an immersive new staging by Mary Zimmerman. Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński as his otherworldly alter ego.
Visit www.CoastArts.org for more information.
For more information or to purchase tickets call or visit the Newport Performing Arts Center Box Office:
Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 541-265-2787
The Newport Performing Arts Center is located at 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, OR 97365
