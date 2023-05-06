The second annual Bloom Newport community celebration is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20. at and on the grounds of the Newport Performing Arts Center. All are welcome and admission is free.
Bloom Newport celebrates the creativity, culture, cuisine, community, and commerce that makes Newport unique and vibrant. This year’s event will feature:
- A performance by Herencia Mexicana Folklorico Dance
- The return of our popular Silent Disco, featuring DJ Chilango and DJ Crew
- A Human Library presented by the Newport Public Library
- Community conversation in the “Saturday Salon” with Valerie Davisson
- A beer garden featuring Rogue, Beachcrest, Yachats, and Wolf Tree breweries
- Food trucks (including island-fare-favorite The Tastee Tiki)
- A surf swap hosted by Newport Surf Shop
- Hands-on creative fun on the Oregon Coast Art Bus
- An industry expert-led panel conversation on universal access
- Games, activities, and much more!
Attendees will also discover local artists, merchants and community organizations, including:
- Michael Carr Photography
- Rogue Witch Apothecary
- Hen Hill Handmade
- Moana Hau
- Bulldog Blooms Farm
- Jenni Remillard
- Sterncastle Publishing
- Shirt Happens
- Fair Plum Makers
- By the Sun Moon & Sea
- Project Braver
- Ollala Center
- Lincoln County Health & Human Services
- Newport Recreation Center
"This is a great opportunity not only to enjoy some fabulous food and festivities, but also to connect as a community," according to organizers.
The event is hosted by Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport Parks & Recreation, Newport Public Library, and Newport 60+ Activity Center will host
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.