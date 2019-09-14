For the past sixteen years, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, has spearheaded the Annual Celebration of Honor, a public event that honors active-duty personnel, military veterans, and their families.
The annual Celebration of Honor includes the Field of Honor, the Oregon KIA Memorial Wall, ‘Wall of Honor’ (Iraq and Afghanistan), Living Military History Weapons Display, Uniform Display (Convention Center) and Veterans Services information tent for Veterans and their families.
On Wednesday, September 18, Veterans and active-duty personnel eat free during open hours at the Siletz Bay Buffet. Veterans and active-duty personnel must stop by the Winners Circle to register and show proof of military service (DD-214 or other Military ID), to receive this benefit. Only one free voucher per person.
On Thursday, September 19, up to two tickets for Comedy on the Coast will free for Serving Military and Veterans – proof of military service (DD-214 or other Military ID).
The Oregon Veterans Medal Presentation Ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21. The Oregon Veterans Medal is a custom-designed medal that signifies Oregon’s appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Veterans. To qualify for this medal, an application form must be completed in advance with proof of military service attached. Forms are available at the Veteran Services Tent, starting at noon on Wednesday, September 18.
Closing ceremonies are on Saturday, September 21 at 5pm in front of the Casino at the Memorial with the Siletz Honor Guard and Bear Spirit Drum Group as well as former Department of Veteran Affairs Director Jim Willis as Master of Ceremonies.
Your casual stroll on the beach could provide a hidden treasure in the form of a red, white, or blue glass float that was carefully placed among the miles of sand, shells, and driftwood by Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau volunteers. This treasure-discovering promotion is part of the critically-acclaimed “Finders Keepers” community program.
Your participation is welcomed: contact Heather Hatton at 541-996-5766 or heatherh@CWCResort.com or Stephanie Hull at 541-996-5815 or stephanieh@cwcresort.com for more information on how to get involved and volunteer for this annual event honoring those who serve and have served to protect our country.
There are many ways for individuals, families, youth groups, businesses, and organizations to become involved with the Celebration of Honor. A fundraiser for a Veteran’s group; a special or discount at your business for Veterans and their families; red, white, and blue decorations at your store; flying red, white, and blue kites; displaying the American flag at your home or business; shaking the hand of a Veteran or active-duty person and offering a “Welcome home” or “Thank you”; or planning an event are just a few ways you can become part of this year’s celebration. Whether it’s a big event or a small fundraiser - every effort contributes to make the 16th Celebration of Honor more meaningful and personal.
By working together during this praiseworthy event, we maintain our distinguished reputation and provide a successful city-wide event. We continue this sixteen-year-old tradition to honor those who have selflessly guarded our freedom.
