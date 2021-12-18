Central Coast Humane Society wishes to express its appreciation of a $5,000 grant it received recently from The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund. The monies will be used to vaccinate against rabies for pets of Lincoln County residents who want to spay or neuter their pets, or for pets who have already been spayed or neutered. (CCHS will help with the cost of spay or neuter.)
Previously, rabies was not present in Oregon, however it now is, so it is imperative animals be vaccinated for their safety and the safety of humans who may sustain a bite from an infected animal. Once an animal is infected, the disease is incurable, and the animal must be euthanized. A simple vaccination prevents suffering and loss of a beloved pet.
CCHS works actively in Lincoln County to aid pet owners. While we cannot provide a rabies vaccination for every pet in Lincoln County, this grant allows us to concentrate our efforts with low income, homeless, and those individuals or families that may not be low income but struggle from month to month to meet their financial obligations.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund for their tremendous gift. It is through generous support such as this that we can save more animals and work towards safer communities.
To inquire, complete a request form on the Humane Society’s website at centralcoasthumanesociety.com or call 541-265-3719.
