In 2021, the American Legion Lincoln City Post 97 approached Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) with the request that the city-owned plaza, located at NW 18th St and Hwy 101, be named for former Lincoln City councilor and resident Ed Johann.
Johann has a lifetime of service to his country, Lincoln City, North Lincoln County, Portland and the State of Oregon. At the age of 17, Johann served our country in the U.S. Navy, rescuing survivors of the U.S.S. Arizona, West Virginia and Oklahoma, who were struggling in the waters of Pearl Harbor during and after the surprise attack. While serving as a Lincoln City councilor for 15 years, he never missed a meeting. He was also founder and president of the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, and president of Wildwoods and Trails.
American Legion Post 97 felt the plaza name would be a fitting tribute to Johann’s many contributions, as well as recognizing all veterans. LCP&R, Lincoln City Manager Bradley, and Lincoln City Council readily agreed with Johann’s name dedication.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, LCP&R, in partnership with American Legion Post 97 and Johann’s family, will be hosting a public dedication ceremony for the newly named Ed Johann Veterans Plaza. The plaza is located at NW 18th Street and Hwy 101. Special guests include Ed Johann and his family, Oregon State Rep. David Gomberg, Lincoln City Mayor Wahlke, Lincoln City councilors, and American Legion Post 97. The public is invited to attend.
Ed Johann, when asked about his plaza recognition, states “I am overwhelmed and very honored to receive this recognition from the people of Lincoln City, the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department and the American Legion.”
Ed’s granddaughter, Rachel Howard, heartedly agrees, saying, “Ed’s dedication to a lifetime of helping others and saving lives has made him a true role model. Seeing the Ed Johann Veterans Plaza come to fruition during his lifetime is very much appreciated and could not have happened without the inspiration and input of a great group of Lincoln City folks.”
As one of the originators of the plaza name request, American Legion Post 97 Vice Commander Mick McLean states, “This is an extraordinary moment for an extraordinary man, who served both family, community, and his country ‘above and beyond the call of duty’. It was only fitting that the City of Lincoln City, American Legion Post 97 and his family team up for this recognition. Ed values teamwork!"
Immediately following the ceremony, a reception will be held at the Lincoln City Community Center, located at 2150 NE Oar Place. Light refreshments will be served and there will be an open microphone available for anyone who wishes to speak in honor of Johann. Masks are required indoors.
For more information, visit www.lincolncity.org/departments/parks-recreation or visit the LCP&R FB page.
