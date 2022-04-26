Thursday evening, April 21, David Jamieson, president of North Lincoln Fire and Rescue Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) started the first of an eight weeklong series on emergency best practices for personal safety and community preparedness. Twenty students signed in for the first class.
Classes are being hosted by Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC), north campus. The first order of business was to have teams of four members construct a manikin in 15 minutes or less. All the teams did this in the time allotted.
The manikins will be given special medical attention during units three and four in the following weeks. Special thanks to Joyce Etherton, who collected the necessary clothing, stuffing, tape, pens and scissors.
If you or a family member would like to be a part of this opportunity to increase your knowledge of emergency preparedness, please contact Raul Grimes at publicinformationofficer@northlincolncountycert.org. Plans are being made for another set of classes either in Lincoln City or in Newport, both supported and sponsored by OCCC.
