The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce held it's 2020 Super Auction at Chinook Winds Seafood Grill on Feb. 8.
With 142 people in attendance, the Chamber of Commerce offered up 200 items and raised a total of $17,255, up over $2,000 from last year’s auction.
The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce has proudly represented the business community in our city since 1951. They are 100 percent membership driven, which gives them a unique identity and voice in efforts such as economic development in our area. They support a variety of promotional activities – like the Ambassadors’ Business After Hours monthly networking events, Lunch Forums and the many special events hosted by Chamber members throughout the year.
