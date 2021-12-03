Show dates- Opening 2021 through Jan.10, 2022
Location- Chessman Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center
Opening event- This exhibit will open with an in-person reception on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Chessman Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center from 5-7 p.m. with artists in attendance to meet and greet. Followed with a virtual gallery tour posted to LCCC’s Facebook page @lincolncityculture on Sat., Dec.11.
Debra Hovey – acrylic painting, collage and digital mixed media
Barbara Wallace-Haake – acrylic painting/mixed media
Jennifer Norman – assemblage art
Jennifer Rose – woven and embroidered beadwork
Connections refers to building bridges, reuniting and recording thoughts, dreams, feelings and memories through the gradual building up of an image through multiple layers of acrylic, collage, and mixed media.
Beginning with family mythology – a force we never leave behind - we add our own perceptions and modifications to make sense of the world. Whether the story is disturbing, startling, comforting, alien or familiar, by telling stories we connect with others.
This exhibit also explores the link between the urbane and the natural, the civilized and the wild, between the mundane and the mysterious. That balance, that connection, between what appears on the surface; and touching on the deeper meanings of intrinsic value and the spiritual. It investigates layers of artistic media and layers of relationships and develops this theme through assemblage, beading, mixed media, color, collage, and technology.
Barbara Wallace-Haake uses acrylic paint/mixed media to explore her journey through different stages of life. Each piece tells a fragment of a story about family history, connections, sense of self and belonging in the context of transition and change. Although we can’t escape from the larger context of circumstances that occur, the myriad choices we make along the way in response to those circumstances inform who we become. She seeks to interpret events and history through personal iconography and symbolism to tell a story and evoke a feeling.
Debra Hovey creates acrylic paintings that incorporate a variety of mixed media art combinations ranging from collage to digital painting. Her artwork is an exploration on the mysteries of nature, spirituality and relationships. Her goal is to provoke opinions and challenge what is seen as normal, upholding her belief that art should provoke an emotional reaction be it positive or negative.
Jennifer Rose, a lifelong artist, remembers drawing her first bird and being showered with compliments from a beloved aunt. She’s tried her hand at several crafts and with several mediums, but it wasn’t until she discovered beading that she felt that perfect fit.
Being awestruck and inspired by the work of another artist, she began a wonderful journey learning different bead weaving and embroidery techniques and enjoying every moment and project. She is continually amazed at the availability of so many different kinds of beads (and the artists who make them), and that combined with so many different beading techniques, the possibilities truly are endless.
Mainly inspired by nature and lore of First Peoples around the world, she often incorporates things found in nature, using everything from feathers and shells to beetle wings and leaf skeletons, and even animal skins or parts like wings and bones (all animal products and parts are harvested humanely or come from animals that have died naturally). She loves that she can incorporate all of these treasures from nature and that with bead working comes versatility and possibilities, and she takes great pleasure in every piece she makes.
Jennifer Norman uses, as she puts it, “trash” to create pieces of art. She says, “Who among us has not wished for a do-over? My mission, as an artist, is to take what has been broken, discarded or washed up on the beach and give it new life....
a second chance.
Norman grew up on a family ranch, and as a member of the Yakima tribe, spending much of her time on horseback wrangling and taking care of animals. The earthy style of her art work reflects the dusty, rustic and gritty nature of her past life and places a spotlight on small natural items that usually go unnoticed.
The Chessman Gallery is inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Masks and social distancing required in the building.
