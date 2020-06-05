The Lincoln City Cultural Center is open to the public with masks and social distancing required.
In the Chessman Gallery this week is the Saint James Santiago School student show through Monday June 8th. Then they will be hosting our annual Bird Themed Art Show entitled "... a thing with feathers" June 12 through July 6, with a digital reception on LCCC's facebook page live at 5 p.m. on the 12.
“...a thing with feathers” The 2020 Bird Show
The Chessman’s annual bird-themed art show comes alive with diversity, color and texture, featuring 3-D sculpture and paintings by Robert Schlegel; ceramics, art prints and paintings by Marilyn Burkhardt; mixed media and fabric art by Cheri Aldrich; and fire paintings by Cynthia Longhat-Adams.
This show opens on Friday June 12th with a digital reception on Facebook. Executive Director, Niki Price and Gallery Director, Krista Eddy will come to you live to give you a tour of the new show at 5 pm on the Lincoln City Cultural Center’s Facebook page@ LincolnCityCulture. Prior to this, LCCC’s Facebook site will feature mini videos of each of the artists in this show speaking about their work. “…a thing with feathers”2020 Bird Show will run until July 6th.
The Chessman Gallery is open to the public from 9 to 5 pm. Closed Tuesdays. We ask that all visitors wear masks inside the building, practice social distancing and follow directional markers throughout the building. The Chessman Gallery has a 6-person limit at this time.
Robert Schlegel: A graduate of Willamette University and Portland State University, Robert Schlegel's lifetime commitment to drawing, painting and sculpture has led to numerous solo and group exhibits in California, Montana, Oregon and Washington. His work has been included in the Artists of Oregon juried group show at the Portland Art Museum, the John Natsalous Gallery in Davis California, Steven F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas, KDR-Prographica in Seattle , Koplin Del Rio Gallery in Los Angeles and the Governor’s Office in Salem, Oregon.
From 20012-2013 he was a member of the artists collaborative "13 Hats" with exhibits in Portland and Seattle. Following a 2015 exhibit of multimedia assemblages at Western Oregon University the catalog, "As.sem'.bla.ges" was produced by Train Bell Press with a forward by Roger Hull, Senior Faculty Curator, Hallie Ford Museum of Art at Willamette University.
In 2016, an edition of archival ink jet prints, "or fact a formal treatment" was created in collaboration with his son, the poet, Rob Schlegel. Editions of this work are included in permanent collections in Whitman College's Special Collections; Stanford University's Green Library; University of Delaware, Special Collections; Brown University's John Hay Library and Yale's Beinecke Library.
In the fall of 2016, Schlegel was featured on Oregon Public Broadcasting's Art Beat. Since 2001 he has worked in a studio shared with his brother, the artist Bill Schlegel, in the foothills of the coast range.
Robert Schlegel is interested in the interaction of shape, contrast and line to transform forms into images in paintings, collage and prints: particularly, structures that are juxtaposed into landscape. He strives to create images that possess tension between the representational and the abstract. He paints in the studio and plein aire from preliminary sketches in charcoal, pencil and oil pastel and take reference photographs as necessary. Finished paintings are in oils and acrylics on gesso prepared paper, panel and canvas. He also creates monotypes and images from cut paper and collage. Drawing is the foundation for his work and he is tenacious with the sketch whether it be in a life-drawing session or in the field. He fills journals with sketches and narratives from travels. Through line, contrast, texture, color and composition he explores his own responses to form and shape where objects in the natural world and objects that are man-made collide. Mixed media assemblages have provided an additional focus of work that is related to structure, shape and texture. These works tend to be representational and reflect the environment in which we live.
Marilyn Burkhardt is a multi-media artist who has worked in printmaking, sculpture, oil painting, encaustic, ceramic and the paper arts. She has used every medium at her disposal to express her concern, love, and identification with nature and animals. The state of the environment and the relationship between humans and the natural world today reflects how truly her concerns are warranted.
Cynthia Longhat -Adams is a self-learned-multimedia artist and creator of things, painting. She uses Pyrographic methods which offer unmatchable challenges and rewards. The drive of ingenuity leads her to a constant motivation of experimenting and learning, thus her process is ever evolving as is her growth as an artist and a human which have a simultaneous connection that is all encompassing to the world around us in its ever evolving process.
Cheri Aldrich is a Newport, Oregon based multimedia artist who has been making art full time since 1974 when she arrived in Oregon. Themes of nature and a love of rich textures and layers are common threads in all of her art. Spending lots of time in nature acts as a powerful meditation for both her soul and her art. While wandering and collecting materials for future work, she imprints the scenery in her mind to recall later, remembering sights, sounds, smells and the feelings of being present in nature.
Areas of study include jewelry making, basketry, clay work, weaving, felting, paper and book arts, collage, and botanical printing on fabric and paper. This varied background led her naturally to mixed media, her current focus. She uses this wide range of interests and a whole lifetime of techniques to create unusual, one of a kind works reflecting her love of nature. Some of her current pieces combine parts from all of the areas listed above. Often challenges arise when trying to incorporate two separate mediums in a piece, and a new variation of technique presents itself as the mediums cross over. When viewed collectively, her work has a common voice, even though the mediums are widely varied.
From 1978 to 2001 she and her husband owned and operated Cheri’s Gallery at Sea Towne in Newport, Oregon. After that she showed at local art shows, consigned to galleries and worked full time in her studio. She has currently retired from doing shows to pursue uninterrupted studio exploration. Working with new materials in her jewelry such as birch bark, and combining that with mixed media materials is one area of current exploration, as well as a focus on eco printing on fabric and paper. She uses native leaves to print on scarves, clothing, and watercolor paper in a special contact printing process that makes beautiful leaf prints obtained from the natural tannins in the leaves. She claims to have a low boredom threshold and keeps herself happy by moving from one project to another, often working on several totally different pieces at the same time. Her mantra now that she has more time without deadlines to “go deeper, not wider” and explore all the possibilities of using what she has collected in her studio and to push the boundaries of reduce, reuse and upcycle.
The Chessman Gallery is inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. It is open to the public from 9 to 5 pm. Closed Tuesdays.
For more information about this show or the Lincoln City Cultural Center, call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.
