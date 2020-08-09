The Chessman Gallery is inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC), announced the opening live video tour of the 'Bare Bones and Thrown Stone' exhibit on Friday, August 14 at 4 p.m.
Featuring the works of Judy Vogland, Taylor Ryder and Patrick Horsley, the gallery will be streamed on LCCC’s Facebook page instead of an opening reception. Gallery director, Krista Eddy and Executive Director, Niki Price will walk you through the new show live. Tune in to see this exhibit or visit the gallery in person, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
About the Artists
Surface maker and long practiced Oregon painter/art teacher, Judy Vogland, still shows up in the studio every day at 9 a.m. Her daily practice has carried her through more than five decades of studio work developing public and private space commissions including creating a variety of gallery shows throughout the Pacific Northwest since the late 1960’s.
As a working artist, Vogland specializes in painting with oil, watercolor, fabric sculpture and collage. For two decades, she designed and developed public-space fabric sculpture installations across the United States but the past three decades have been focused on painting and collage with water-based mixed media surfaces exploring found and familiar materials including crusty beach sand.
Her work is structural and architectural. Composition and content drive the structural outcome while she develops images exploring realities and relationships known and unknown of people’s lives. She invents surfaces that are layered with visual stories filled with treasures and by-products of life’s journeys that give a formal vigor and new reality on the narrative of collected histories. Vogland’s works opens the architecture of memory through the juxtaposition of image and abstraction, the specific and the enigmatic.
Born in 1945, Vogland grew up into the world of the 1950’s and 60’s…new age industrial and social awkwardness couched in propriety and politeness. She likes to explore funky memories of her personal development within the boundaries of her expired past.
In her most recent work, she searches fantasized, funky, forced and often funny relationships found and then developed while exploring the historical archives of Oregon coastal loggers and fishermen. While gathering the vintage discards of lives past, she plays with secret things found often reinventing lively stories and poking fun at the humorous hijinks found in everyday life… stacking logs and pulling fish.
Observe some notes found about her techniques and processes:
“I write notes to myself: “Gather things held before” “Wrap fish then books” “ Thinking about old books and chairs cut in half” “Play with the concept of half people, half sisters,” Vogland says.
You get the idea. Her work follows the lines of treasure hunt, discovery, reassignment and a new object emerging assembled by coupling found with made.
Finally with enthusiastic dedication, Vogland finds her roots as a teacher has informed her work by association and place. After teaching art in a “country high school” system she remembers:
“My connection to Hillsboro was over a 32 year period of finding my way out of the city to the pastoral and quiet hills of a farming district supported by an emerging technological community," Vogland said. "It is where I got to hold my first real pig, learn to shear a sheep, bring a full size horse into my classroom just to draw and basically built an arts community amongst farmers. I got to practice my rebel skills as a young woman and devise creative storms for the unexpected.”
Acknowledging the power of place, Vogland has taught a continuous workshop for 42 summers starting at Hillsboro High School in 1978, then Portland State University Haystack Program and currently at Sitka Center for Art and Ecology sharing her love for mixed media surfaces using sand…every summer…some where on the Oregon coast.
Patrick Horsely moved to Portland, Oregon in the 1970s, he graduated from Portland Art Museum School. From his childhood, he’s always been an artist and almost didn’t get through the fourth grade because he wouldn’t do anything but draw.
When you’re making pottery, it is for other people. Pottery is based on people and people using it. He make a lot of pots that aren’t utilitarian and makes vases and platters where their function is more aesthetic, but focuses on making the thing that is true to himself. He says that he never runs out of ideas but does run out of time to do all.
Living in Oregon and being an artist, there are lots of influences. Parts of his work are reminiscent of the columnar basalt in the Columbia Gorge. He enjoys the eastern side of the Oregon Cascades where all the basalt is exposed and loves the texture and the yellow-green lichen that grows on it.
His work is also strongly influenced by architecture, both primitive and contemporary, i.e. the home, the temple and the skyscraper. He bases his work on the idea of the container vessel, and at times, utilitarian forms such as teapots and lidded jars. Some of the work — bowls, vases, and platters — fall into a more ceremonial category. The image of the teapot has become a major focus of work and time.
Horsely challenges himself to combine the many elements (handles, feet, spouts and lids) into a work that dances and presents a new view and image of a familiar form. His primary interest is in the process and the physical dance of making the pots. Most of his work is thrown, or thrown then altered, with some of the pieces using slabs and thrown parts and some is made in sections with handles and feet made from extruded parts.
All the work is stoneware, fired to 2100° F in a reduction-fired kiln. The glazes use oxides from manganese and copper for colors from silver-black to purple-blues and green. The surfaces are semi-matte to very dry sculptural glazed surfaces.
The Chessman Gallery is inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Lincoln City Cultural Center has new business hours: 10 to 4 Thursday through Sunday). Masks and social distancing required in the building.
For more information call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.