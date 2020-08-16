Margaret Mikula, MD, has joined Samaritan Health Services (SHS) as chief quality officer.
“Dr. Mikula brings a wealth of experience to lead our continued efforts to achieve the highest levels of clinical quality, safety and patient experience,” said SHS Chief Medical Officer Robert Turngren, MD. “This is a systemwide role encompassing both inpatient and outpatient care, and she will work collaboratively with the leadership teams of all Samaritan hospitals and the Samaritan Medical Group.
Dr. Mikula most recently served as the vice president and chief quality officer for Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children’s Hospital, as well as for Penn State Medical Group.
“Our goal is to achieve zero harm as it relates to patient and employee safety,” said Dr. Turngren. “While Samaritan is already recognized nationally for quality patient health outcomes, the addition of Dr. Mikula will help us further advance our quality and safety initiatives.”
Specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics, Dr. Mikula is also a practicing physician. Dr. Mikula is board certified in pediatrics and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is a member of the National Patient Safety Foundation and the ECRI Institute, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to patient quality and safety.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Wayne State University and a medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine. She completed combined internal medicine and pediatric residency training at Penn State Children’s Hospital and Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and served as the chief resident and instructor in pediatrics for the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine. She has chaired numerous committees and participates on several state and national boards related to quality and safety, including the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s committee on quality and care management.
“I am excited about joining Samaritan and reinforcing that great work and experience that are already there,” Dr. Mikula said.
Dr. Mikula and her husband, Daniel, have five children. Their oldest daughter and son are in college, and their three younger sons have moved to Corvallis with them, where they look forward to joining the Corvallis Aquatic Team. In addition to cheering on the swim team, she enjoys baking cakes and pies and reading mysteries.
For more information about quality and safety at Samaritan Health Services, visit samhealth.org/Quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.