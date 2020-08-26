Chinook Winds Casino Resort (CWCR), owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon, celebrates 25 years in business in 2020.
The anniversary weekend, originally scheduled in June, was postponed to August 29-30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The silver anniversary includes fireworks, drawings, Bingo sessions and social giveaways. You can enter to win one of five floats being given away by Explore Lincoln City, packaged with an overnight stay at the beach and dinner for two at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. The giveaway starts August 21 on the Explore Lincoln City Facebook page with the winners drawn Friday, August 28.
The massive Fireworks display is back for Saturday night, August 29, starting at approximately 10 p.m. The fireworks tradition is one guests from all over the state of Oregon have enjoyed for more than 18 years.
Throughout the week guests can swipe to win Winners Circle Points and cash. Monday, August 24, swipe your card between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m. for a chance at 25,000 points. Tuesday, August 25, players could win $2,500 cash. Swipe your card in any of the promotional Kiosks between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. to earn entries to play the Plinko game. Drawings are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to play. Wednesday, August 15, will be the Anniversary Hot Seat drawings from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. every 15 minutes. Winners actively playing their favorite slot have a chance to win a $25 gift card. Thursday, August 27 play the Hi-Lo Game. Swipe your card between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for a chance to earn entries. Names drawn between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. have a chance to pick between two cards, one worth $2,500 cash and the other 25 $and Dollars.
Friday, August 28, spin the Anniversary Big Wheel from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a chance at $5,000 cash. Earn entries all day by swiping a Winners Circle card in any of the promotional kiosks between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Finally, you can join the 25th anniversary slot tournament Saturday, August 29. Guests swipe their card at any promotional kiosk and click the appropriate tile to receive their session time between 10 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. for a chance at the top prize of $2,500.
“It’s an Anniversary Party so we’re inviting all our friends to visit safely and responsibly,” CWCR staff said in a press release. “We encourage everyone to social distance and wear face coverings when around guests not in your party. While enjoying our beaches and property please pick up any garbage to help keep our city clean.”
History of Chinook Winds Casino Resort
In May of 1995, after intense planning and three years of negotiation at the local, state and federal level, the Siletz Tribe opened a 10,000 square foot temporary facility known affectionately as “The Tent.”
With only 250 slots, 12 card tables and a small deli, “the tent” opened under the name “Chinook Winds Gaming Center.” Chinook Winds faced anti-Indian and anti-casino protests suggesting the casino would attract drugs, prostitutes and organized crime. Opposition soon dissipated when the casino proved not only to be a major economic asset to the local community without the predicted evils but a valued partner that enhanced Lincoln City’s quality of life. Just over one year later, the grand opening of Chinook Winds Casino Resort took place on June 28, 1996.
In 2004, the Siletz Tribe purchased the ocean front hotel adjacent to the casino.
The resort offers 243 rooms including 160 oceanfront rooms; 61 of them fireplace suites. Guests at Chinook Winds hotel are just steps away from the beach and stunning sunsets. The hotel houses a Jacuzzi, indoor heated swimming pool and workout facility, 7,500 square feet of meeting space, Wi-Fi and a complimentary shuttle to the casino which is located adjacent to the hotel.
For guests traveling with families, the Play Palace provides a supervised activity center complete with a café for meals and snacks. For teens, the Games Galore Arcade is located right next door. Chinook’s Seafood Grill, located at the hotel, has stunning views of the ocean, a lounge with live entertainment on weekends and the perfect spot to enjoy drinks and conversation with friends around the fire pit.
The casino offers five dining options whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or fine dining.
The Rogue River Steakhouse offers a panoramic a view of the Pacific Ocean from every table. The steakhouse serves lunch and dinner featuring Pacific Northwest selections and local wines. When the steakhouse closes for dining the Rogue River Lounge heats up on weekends with a DJ and dancing. For guests that prefer having a wide selection of items to choose from, the Siletz Bay Buffet is the place to go. The buffet has a different featured item such as Pacific Rim, south of the Border and Texas Barbeque daily and an omelet station with made to order omelets during breakfast hours. If you have a craving for ice cream or just a quick snack the Euchre Creek deli offers sandwiches, salads, burgers, pizza, soup and ice cream snacks.
The aesthetics at the Casino reflect the Siletz Tribe’s ownership with the decor incorporating the beauty of nature with the symbols and traditions of the Tribe. Huge boulders harvested from Tribal land are the foundation for an indoor waterfall flowing into a pond that was designed to resemble Euchre Creek, an important cultural site to the Siletz Tribe. Coins thrown into the pond for luck contribute to the Tribe's education fund. Painted on the exterior of the building is a weave design that pays tribute to the Tribe's traditional basket weaving techniques. Salmon decorate both interior and exterior areas as a salute to a fish that has an important role in the history of the Tribe.
The Casino offers over 1,100 slot machines including a non-smoking section and a high stakes lounge. Table games include Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Three Card Poker, Fortune Pai Gow Poker, Bonus Let-It-Ride, Poker, Keno and a 1,000 seat bingo hall. Chinook Winds Casino Resort is proud to offer headline entertainment monthly, comedy acts and signature outdoor events.
The Convention Center, located on the second floor of the casino, accommodates major indoor events like MMA competitions, national pool tournaments, art shows and large charity fundraisers, conventions and gatherings from weddings and reunions.
In 2005, the Resort was expanded further with the addition of a nearby 79-acre golf course, Chinook Winds Golf Resort. The 18-hole course includes a pro-shop, the only indoor driving range on the Oregon Coast, fitness center, Aces Sports Bar & Grill and meeting rooms.
For those who bring their lodging with them, Logan Road RV Park was constructed and is owned by the Siletz Tribe. Offering fifty-one spaces, and all modern amenities, the RV Park is within walking distance of the Casino and the beach, or guests can ride the complimentary shuttle to the casino.
The combination of amenities has made Chinook Winds Casino Resort Oregon’s premier coastal destination. The friendliness of the team members keeps guests returning time after time.
Chinook Winds hosts many charitable events, sponsors numerous community activities, and makes not only monetary contributions to various non-profit organizations, but provides assistance through in-kind services, technical support, and team member volunteers throughout the community.
The Siletz Tribe is proud of its contributions through employment, monetary donations, and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County, and the state of Oregon. The Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $12 million through the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund and other tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $3 million in cash and fundraising items since it opened in 1995.
The revenue generated by Chinook Winds goes directly to the Siletz Tribe after all operating expenses are paid. Today the Siletz Tribe and Chinook Winds Casino together is the largest employer in Lincoln County, contributing significantly to the health, well being and economic stability of its residents.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort is located on the beach in Lincoln City, Oregon and is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. For more information please visit www.chinookwindscasino.com, call 1-888-CHINOOK (244-6665) or 541-996-5825.
