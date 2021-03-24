In the interest of public health and safety, in the face of COVID-19, (coronavirus) the Siletz Tribal Council and the Chinook Winds Senior Executive team, offered the Moderna COVID vaccine to Chinook Winds Team Members starting Thursday, February 25.
The Siletz Tribal Health clinic administered the vaccine at a total of four vaccination events to team members, their families and the local community.
“We are dedicated to provide our team members and guests a safe environment and this is one more step in doing so," said General Manager Michael S. Fisher. "The program is strictly voluntary, and we are working around schedules to make it happen for those who choose to participate.”
382 team members took advantage of the rollout followed by immediate family and the local community for a total of 572 people vaccinated. Chinook Winds took four consecutive Thursdays to complete the vaccinations then scheduled the second round of shots at the appropriate dates following the first round.
All vaccinations will be completed by Thursday, April 15.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located at 1777 NW 44th St. on the beach in Lincoln City, is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
