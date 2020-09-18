For the past 17 years, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, has spearheaded the Annual Celebration of Honor, a public event that honors active-duty personnel, military veterans, and their families.
This year the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Echo Mountain Wildfire, has caused the activities to be modified for safety of everyone. Chinook Winds Casino Resort is proud to continue the tradition of honoring our men and women who have served, and are serving, our country, in a safe way.
Starting September 25, Explore Lincoln City will kick off the celebration virtually with a Facebook giveaway where five winners will receive a red, white and blue float, oceanfront room and a custom face covering.
On Wednesday, September 23 Veterans and active-duty personnel can stop by the Winners Circle to register and show proof of military service (DD-214 or other Military ID), to receive a free $15 dining voucher valid through September 30th, 2020.
Winners Circle membership is required to pick up a voucher and custom face covering. The Veteran Services tent will not be open this year due to social distancing concerns, instead a brochure of Veteran Services will be available for pick up. A video by the Director of the Portland VA, Darwin Goodspeed will be available on the Chinook Winds YouTube channel, Facebook and website for viewing throughout the week.
Although the celebration is modified for safety, the celebration will include vintage and current day military vehicles, displayed and provided by the American Infantry Soldier Group, as well as military flags on display for safe outdoor viewing.
Chinook Winds is sponsoring Bijou Theatre popcorn from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. September 23-26 to all Military and their families as well as those affected by the Echo Mountain Fire including firefighters, law enforcement, Power, Gas and Internet employees as a thank you for all of their hard work in fighting the fire, keeping everyone safe and restoring the landscape for return.
Saturday, September 26 the Lincoln City Kiwanis Parade of Flags will line the streets of Lincoln City with flags to celebrate the weeklong dedication.
Ceremonies are gatherings that are not safe at this time; however, in order to honor the men and women for the annual Memorial celebration veterans will read the names of the men and women on the Desert Storm Memorial at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26 with a live video on the Chinook Winds Facebook page. This annual dedication is meant to not only honor those names on the wall, but all the men and women who lost their lives serving our country.
Please contact Heather Hatton at 541-996-5766 or heatherh@CWCResort.com for more information on how to get involved.
There are many ways for individuals, families, youth groups, businesses, and organizations to become involved with the Celebration of Honor. A fundraiser for a Veteran’s group; a special or discount at your business for Veterans and their families; red, white, and blue decorations at your store; flying red, white, and blue kites; displaying the American flag at your home or business; offer a Veteran or active-duty person a “Welcome home” or “Thank you”; or planning an event are just a few ways you can become part of this year’s celebration. Whether it’s a big event or a small fundraiser - every effort contributes to make the 17th Celebration of Honor more meaningful and personal.
“By working together during this praiseworthy event, we maintain our distinguished reputation and provide a successful city-wide event. We continue this seventeen-year-old tradition to honor those who have selflessly guarded our freedom,” CWCR staff said.
