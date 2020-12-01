For the past several years, the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) has been helping feed families in need during the holidays.
This year, with the ongoing pandemic and with minimal funding, the program was in question. But thanks to Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 45-50 families in North Lincoln County were able to receive a hot meal for Thanksgiving.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Chinook Winds took a freshly cooked feast over to the Taft 7-12 kitchen that was individually packed and set in boxes for local families.
“Each year we get a list of families in need and we call them to see if they want to receive a turkey dinner and from there we usually get donations,” Taft 7-12 Principal Nick Lupo said of the Thanksgiving program. “This year, Chinook Winds was awesome enough to donate around 300 servings of everything.”
With just a few volunteers, the Taft staff packaged 300 servings of turkey, corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy into to-go containers purchased using a grant. Using a separate grant, LCSD was able to purchase a few extra holiday treats for families this year.
“We also bought some board games this year with another grant we got, so everyone got two games, colored pencils, crayons and their own pumpkin pie,” Lupo said.
Once everything was packaged up and ready to go, a few staff members hand delivered all the meals to wherever the family was staying. The families were chosen through the school’s Homeless Education and Literacy Project (HELP), families affected by the Echo Mountain Fire Complex and a few other families that are economically disadvantaged.
“We kind of had a list of names already from those affected by the fires, so that was one of the ways we were able to reach out to those folks and get our list going,” Lupo said. “It’s a great way to help out these families in need.”
