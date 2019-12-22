New Year’s Eve will be here before you know it and Chinook Winds Casino Resort is ringing in the New Year under the Big Top.
The Casino floor will be full of party hats and bodacious favors distributed throughout the property starting at 10 p.m. All parties are free for those 21 and over. There will be a $100,000 Aviator Giveaway drawing on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. There are numerous ways to earn entries. Complete rules and how to earn entries to win are found on chinookwindscasino.com or at Chinook Winds Player Services.
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, there are multiple parties to choose from. Performing live in the convention center from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. is Big Night Out, playing a variety of hit songs.
Starting at 9 p.m. in the showroom is DJ Metal, spinning songs from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Join the party at Chinook’s Seafood Grill and listen to Shades of Huey and Flexor-T from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Another fun night can be found at Aces Sports Bar & Grill at Chinook Winds Golf Resort starting at 9 p.m., with live music performed by Time Machine.
For those who hope to start the New Year off with a big win, New Year’s Eve Bingo has you covered with $50,000 in payouts and $15,000 in cash drawings. The New Year’s Eve Bingo session begins at 1 p.m.
You must pre-buy in for your spot this year so get in early! 26 lucky winners will receive $500 and one lucky winner will be drawn for $2,020 in cash.
While Mom and Dad party at the resort, bring your kids to the Chinook Winds Play Palace and Arcade dressed as their favorite circus character. The party is for children 3-11 years old who are fully potty trained. The party is from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and admission is $40 for eight hours, $30 for six hours and $20 for four hours, with meals for an additional $4.50. Admission includes a Sparkling Cider toast at midnight and fun prize. Reservations are highly recommended. Children 12 and older are welcome in the arcade.
For more information about New Year’s Eve at Chinook Winds Casino Resort please call 1-888-CHINOOK (1-888-244-6665) or visit www.chinookwindscasino.com. Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located on the beach on Lincoln City, is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.