Featuring: Free Buffet, Float Drop, Free Comedy Show and Military Displays
Sept. 15-18
For the past eighteen years, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, has spearheaded the Annual Celebration of Honor, a public event that honors active-duty personnel, military veterans, and their families. This year the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic, has caused the activities to be modified for safety of everyone. Chinook Winds Casino Resort is proud to continue the tradition of honoring our men and women who have served, and are serving, our country, in a safe way. Explore Lincoln City will kick off the celebration with red, white and blue floats hidden along the beaches in Lincoln City.
On Wednesday, September 15th Veterans and active-duty personnel can stop by the Winners Circle to register and show proof of military service (DD-214 or other Military ID), to receive a free buffet voucher valid through September 26th, 2021. Winners Circle membership is required to pick up a voucher. Just swipe your Veteran’s Winners Circle card at any kiosk to pick up your voucher. The Veteran Services tent will not be open this year due to social distancing concerns.
A free comedy show for Veterans and a guest is Thursday, September 16 at 9pm. Featured comedians PJ Walsh, Jeff Capri and Katie Robinson bring side stitching laughter to honor those who serve and have served our country. Just swipe your Veteran’s Winners Circle card at any kiosk to pick up your voucher and take it to Player Services for your two free tickets.
Although the celebration is modified for safety, the celebration will include vintage and current day military vehicles, displayed and provided by the American Infantry Soldier Group, as well as military flags on display for safe outdoor viewing. Saturday, September 18 the Lincoln City Kiwanis Parade of Flags will line the streets of Lincoln City with flags to celebrate the weeklong dedication.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located at 1777 NW 44th St. on the beach in Lincoln City, Owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
“Veterans and Military Are Treated Better at the Beach!”
