The Fiber Artisans’ Market welcomes Christina Harkness, who joins Hegira, her magnificent fiber hunchback whale, and brings other friends like Ishmael, the Giant Squid, for a day of knitting, crocheting, mentoring, and sharing for the Community Fiber Coral Reef Project, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Harkness will share patterns, experiences, inspiration, and yarns and invites you to become part of something wonderful by contributing fiber coral and other sea life. All experience levels are welcome, worldwide.
The Fiber Artisans’ Market presents wearables, hangables, giftables, usables and treasures from more than 25 regional professional fiber artists in the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery, just opposite the main entrance from the Chessman Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101, in Lincoln City. Lincoln City Cultural Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Masks and social distancing required in the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.