City Council President Judy Casper handed out checks totaling $50,000 to local nonprofit agencies on Wednesday, May 25, in the council chambers. Lincoln City recognizes their essential role in our community and thanks them for all the work they do for and in the community.
The following nonprofits received funds: Central Coast Humane Society, Coastal Support Services, Family Promise of Lincoln County, Lincoln City Food Pantry, My Sisters Place, NW Coastal Housing, and Oceana Family Literacy.
