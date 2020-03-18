In response to the COVID‐19 pandemic, the City of Lincoln City has developed a list of alternative service delivery options to assist citizens and patrons needing to do business with Lincoln City.
"We continue to monitor the actions of the Federal and State governments and will make necessary adjustments as needed," City officials said. "We’ll make every effort to provide alternative service delivery available to the Lincoln City community."
Lincoln City Community Center – Opportunities are being developed and will be available the week of March 23, 2020. All questions can be directed to the following email address or phone number at 541.994.2131 or bmarker@lincolncity.org. Some of the opportunities include:
- On Facebook, post videos of staff workouts.
- Go Facebook Live and hold a virtual class.
- Post craft and children’s activities on Facebook and our website.
- Develop YouTube channel of parks & rec activities you can do at home.
Driftwood Public Library – Questions can be directed to 541‐996‐2277 or email at librarian@lincolncity.org. Services include:
- Driftwood Little Libraries (our "Little Free Libraries" throughout town) will remain stocked
- 24/7 ebook and downloadable audiobook access through Libary2Go
- All other online resources (Chilton's, Gale databases, etc.)
- Reference/technology assistance via email and phone
- Outreach materials via mail
- Resource page on our website with links to reliable information and homeschooling resources (set up by the end of the day)
- In the very short term, Driftwood also plans to offer daily videos via Youtube or Facebook with story times, songs and other activities for families.
Lincoln City Public Works – the service delivery options below can be accomplished by calling 541‐996‐1013 or by to kmattias@lincolncity.org or lbradley@lincolncity.org:
- Plan Review via email
- Contract Review Online
- Utility information request email or phone
Planning and Community Development
Specific Items of Concern Pertaining to Planning & Community Development:
For specific items of concern, please direct phone calls to Anne Marie Skinner, the Planning & Community Development Director, at 541‐996‐1227 or emails to askinner@lincolncity.org.
Building and Mechanical Permits and Inspections:
- All submittals of building and mechanical permits will take place through ePermitting. https://acaoregon.accela.com/oregon/
- All requests for building and mechanical inspections will take place through ePermitting. https://acaoregon.accela.com/oregon/
Any questions or issues pertaining to building and mechanical permits and inspections need to be directed to Amanda Gustafson at 541‐996‐1231 or agustafson@lincolncity.org.
Vacation Rental Dwelling Applications and Inspections
Submittal of new applications can take place via mail or email as follows:
- Planning & Community Development
PO Box 50
Lincoln City, OR 97367
Questions pertaining to status of pending vacation rental dwelling applications and/or to request inspections need to be made via email to planning@lincolncity.org or phone at 541‐996‐1226.
General Planning or Zoning Questions
General questions or property inquiries can be made via email at planning@lincolncity.org or by phone at 541‐996‐2153.
Submittal of new land use application can take place via mail or email as follows:
Planning & Community Development
PO Box 50
Lincoln City, OR 97367
All planning and vacation rental dwelling application forms are available at www.lincolncity.org/documentsandforms
Finance Department
Questions can be directed to 541‐996‐1211 or by emailing swillette@lincolncity.org.
- Customers can pay Utility and Court Contract Payments on line by going to: www.xpressbillpay.com. You will need their account/case number and name.
- Customers can pay (Utility, Court, Business License, Transient Room Tax, Property Improvement, and Planning) over the phone by calling our office at 541.996.1211 or Xpress Bill Pay at 1‐800‐766‐2350. The above 2 options, payment can be made with debit/credit card or checking account routing and account number.
- Payments for all departments can be dropped off by using the payment drop box. It is located in the parking lot next to the library drop. Please do not put cash in drop box or send in the mail.
"We realize that many of our residents are facing financial hardship due to the restrictions and closures the State has imposed," City officials said. "To help ease this burden, the City has suspended water shut offs for nonpayment through April 17, 2020."
All other general questions can be directed to the City's main phone line at 541‐996‐2151.
