Parenting is a learned skill for everyone – so why not learn skills to make it more enjoyable? Parents with children up to age 10 are invited to find out how at a class series called Make Parenting A Pleasure.
The free, online class series takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning March 31 through June 2. It is offered without charge to parents living in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.
Among the topics to be discussed are how to stress less and have more fun as a parent, taking care of yourself during the demands of parenting, discovering better ways to talk and interact with your family, and learning techniques for disciplining and guiding school-aged children in a positive way.
This is a remote learning course available to anyone with access to an internet device with a camera and microphone. Free materials and incentives will be provided for participation.
Register for this class by sending an email to connect@linnbenton.edu or calling 541-917-4884.
This class is co-sponsored by Parenting Success Network and Samaritan Health Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.