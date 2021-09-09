From Samaritan Health Services
Online: Cancer Support Group. Wed., Sept. 15,
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Open to all individuals who are living with cancer, cancer survivors, or caring for a loved one with cancer. Meets the first and third Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Amy Coppa at 541-574-4684. (FREE) – SHS sponsored
To learn about other cancer support groups, such as the Man to Man Cancer Support Group, contact the Samaritan Cancer Resource Center at 541-768-2171.
Online: Essential Oils 101. Wed., Sept. 8, 15, 22 ,
9 to 10 a.m.
Discover the benefits of essential oils. For more information, free samples or to register, email Dana at dana@essentiallygolden.com or call 541-951-6189. (FREE) – Not affiliated with SHS
Serene Sisters. Thurs., Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30,
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Meets weekly. For questions or more information, call 503-750-3670. (FREE) – Not affiliated with SHS
Online: Grief Support Group. Every Thursday
3:30 to 5 p.m.
Education and support for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. The loss does not have to be recent. Meets every Thursday and is led by a trained medical social worker. For more information and to register, please call Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Newport at 541- 574-1811. (FREE) – SHS sponsored
Online: Childbirth Preparation. Tues., Sept. 7,
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Three-week series to help expectant women and their partners prepare for upcoming labor and birth. To register, call 541-917-4884 or enroll at www.pollywogfamily.org (FREE) – SHS sponsored
Al-Anon - Serenity by the Sea. Tues., Sept. 14, 21, 28,
7 to 8 p.m.
Weekly support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. For more information call Wendy at 971-219-2167 or email hhhill@cablespeed.com The meeting will be simultaneously online using Zoom. Meeting ID: 332 066 359, Passcode: 4673. (FREE) – Not affiliated with SHS
Online: EFT Tapping: Energy Wellness. Wed., Sept. 8, 5:30 to 6:25 p.m.
Whether you are new to tapping or a pro, you’ll benefit from taking this hour to relax your body and move into a better feeling and healthier place. Additional dates and times: Sunday, September 19, 10 to 10:55 a.m. and Monday, September 27, 11:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. For more information and to register, visit https://lu.ma/EFT-Tapping (FREE) –Not affiliated with SHS
Parkinson’s Support Group. Tues., Sept. 14,
3 to 4 p.m.
Peer-led support group. Get information and support from others living with Parkinson’s. Meets the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 541-336-3224. (FREE) – Not affiliated with SHS
Family Caregiver Support Group. Wed., Sept. 15,
noon to 1 p.m.
Discuss common feelings and learn about resources that offer help. Meets the third Wednesday of each month. If you are interested in attending or you would like more information, please email Dixie at firstaid2015@icloud.com or call 541-270-7020. (FREE) – Not affiliated with SHS
Online: EFT Tapping: Stepping into Greatness
Wed., Sept. 15,
5 to 5:55 p.m.
Join Karen Aquinas for a group tapping session in a relaxed and supportive online setting. In this session, you will tap on issues that keep you from shining so that you can stand tall and courageously share what you have to offer. For more information and to register, visit https://lu.ma/EFT-Tapping (FREE) – Not affiliated with SHS
Online: Breastfeeding Basics Class. Mon., Sept. 20,
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Single class focused on breastfeeding. Learn about establishing a good milk supply, preventing common problems, pumping, normal infant feeding behavior, milk storage and more. To register, call 541-917-4884 or enroll at www.pollywogfamily.org (FREE) – SHS sponsored
American Red Cross Blood Drive. Thurs., Sept. 23, noon to 5 p.m.
Schedule your appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: SamaritanPacificCH) or call 800-RED-CROSS. If you are an eligible type O, A negative or B negative, consider making a Power Red donation. A Power Red donation allows you to safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. Donating blood makes a big difference in the lives of others. (FREE) – Not affiliated with SHS
Community Heartsaver CPR AED Class – Adult, Child, and Infant CPR.
Tues., Sept. 28,
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In this American Heart Association class, you will learn how to perform CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) and how to help someone who is choking. This course is designed for people with little or no medical training. All required COVID-19 health and safety precautions will be followed, including physical distancing, and wearing appropriate face masks. If you are interested, contact Amy at 541-574-4952. Cost includes a student workbook and a 2-year certification. Space is limited. Cost: $45 – SHS sponsored
Online: Community Health Education Workshops
Living Well with Chronic Conditions and Freedom from Smoking are scheduled to start early October. For upcoming dates and online registration, visit www.samhealth.org/HealthEdHub. For questions or more information email SHSHealthEd@samhealth.org (FREE) – SHS sponsored
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.