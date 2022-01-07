Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents a new adaptation of The Met Opera’s “Cinderella” playing at 2 p.m. Jan. 22, and Verdi’s Rigoletto at 10 a.m. Jan. 29, both presented on screen at the Newport Performing Arts Center.
The Met Opera’s “Cinderella” is a family-friendly adaptation, in English, and is presented in an abridged 90-minute production. Laurent Pelly has created a living storybook design bringing this timeless fairytale to life.
“This production is a delight... A boldly stylized staging…elegantly rendered.”
-The New York Times
Maestro Emmanuel Villa conducts a stellar cast featuring mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as Cinderella, mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as The Fairy Godmother, along with Cinderella’s feuding guardians mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as Madame de la Haltier and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as Pandolfe.
The creative team includes: production, Laurent Pelly; set designer, Barbara de Limburg; costume designer, Laurent Pelly; lighting designer, Duane Schuler; choreographer, Laura Scozzi; dramaturg, Paul Cremo; and English translation by Kelly Rourke.
The story of Cinderella dates back nearly 2,000 years with an endless number of retellings and modifications throughout history. The opera, “Cendrillon” (1894-95) by Jules Massenet with Libretto by Henri Cain is based on the fairy tale by Charles Perrault. It is just one of over a dozen Cinderella operas created since the 1700s. Equally, there are numerous theatre, literary, and musical adaptations of this beloved tale through the ages.
Tickets are $10 - $22. For more information visit www.coastarts.org.
Following “Cinderella” is the Met Opera’s grand production of Verdi’s “Rigoletto” at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 with a brand-new look at this timeless tragedy. It will be played out in front of a backdrop of 1920s European Art Deco under the direction of Tony Award-Award-winning Director Bartlett Sher and Conductor Daniele Rustioni. Also: set designer, Michael Yeargan; costume designer, Catherine Zuber; and lighting designer, Donal Holder.
The cast includes: Baritone Quinn Kelsey, a commanding artist at the height of his powers, brings his searing portrayal of the title role to the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda, and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua.
Despite making some concessions to Austrian censors late in the opera’s development, Giuseppe Verdi’s three-act masterpiece triumphantly premiered in 1851. Inspired by a novel by Victor Hugo, the opera mines the gritty world of a licentious Duke and the hunchbacked Rigoletto, his partner in crime, who is cursed for his role in the Duke’s immoral behavior. However, it is Rigoletto’s daughter Gilda who makes the ultimate sacrifice.
Tickets are $10 - $22. For more information visit www.coastarts.org
The Newport Performing Arts Center is located at 777 W. Olive Street, Newport, OR, 97365. The PAC Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and one hour prior to performance times.
phone: 541-265-2787
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) is your local ticket to world-class opera, broadcast from the Metropolitan Opera presented with state-of-the-art audio and high-definition video.
