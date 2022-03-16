Trending This Week
- Woman stabbed in neck at motel in Newport
- Oregon State Penitentiary reports in-custody death
- Lincoln County deputy assaulted by adult in custody
- Face masks still required at Oregon health care facilities
- Alert neighbor helps police catch burglary suspect
- Lincoln County lifts mask mandate in county facilities
- Lincoln City Chamber announces Virtual Super Auction March 18-25
- New K-9 officer on patrol In Lincoln City
- Tip of the week: LINCOLN ALERTS – Emergency notifications, community information
