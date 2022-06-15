Citizens for a Better Lincoln County and 350 Oregon Central Coast will be having a climate straw vote kickoff meeting from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, June 18, at the South Beach Community Center, 3024 SE Ferry Slip Road, South Beach. The two groups are asking the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to place the following ballot on the November election: “Should Lincoln County residents, businesses, and governments adopt a voluntary goal to become carbon neutral by 2035?” The Lincoln County Commissioners have already passed a motion directing their staff to draft language for the ballot measure.
The two groups have an action-packed Saturday afternoon:
2 p.m. Community potluck - bring along a warm dish. A community kitchen is available.
3 p.m. Climate straw vote kickoff meeting. The groups will be talking about their outreach and education program. They will be sponsoring a “dog and pony” show throughout the communities of Lincoln County as well as having virtual Zoom meetings. They will also be introducing their website.
4 p.m. Climate change trivia challenge - Individuals will be allowed to purchase as many $10 cards with 20 climate trivia questions. Users may not use their smartphones but will have to answer the questions without any help. The top three finishers will then have to compete in an open oral contest to answer as many questions as necessary to determine the winner. The winner will share in 30% of the proceeds while the other 70% of the proceeds will go to help pay for the $3,700 that Lincoln County will be charging the groups to place the climate straw vote on the ballot.
If you cannot make the physical meeting, the groups also will be broadcasting via Zoom.
Time: 3 p.m. on Jun 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.