On Sept. 21 of 2010, the newly established United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Depoe Bay held a chartering ceremony at the Gleneden Beach Fire Station.
Now, a decade later, the Coast Guard Station in Depoe Bay celebrates its voluntary detachment.
Tucked away in the small town of Depoe Bay, the Coast Guard has a strong presence. Along with the active duty members, there is a group of citizen volunteer auxiliarist that augment the non-law enforcement missions of the U.S. Coast Guard. Flotilla Depoe Bay was created in 2010 after serving as a detachment in 2009, to Flotilla Yaquina Bay located in Newport.
During this time, Flotilla Yaquina Bay had a large membership with Lawrence Cox as the Flotilla Commander. Mr. Cox decided it would a positive benefit to the U.S.C.G Auxiliary and active duty community to create a detachment from Flotilla Yaquina Bay. Permission to form this detachment was sought and received from the Division 5 Commander. The new detachment created the presence of the U.S.C.G Auxiliary in Depoe Bay with eight members.
The original members of the detachment consisted of a diverse group of the local community, which included retirees, fire fighters, business professionals, and active and retired military. The small group immediately began supporting Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay with weekly maintenance of the 47 foot motor lifeboat survival vests, improving the landscaping, and completing vessel safety checks with private vessels.
In 2010, after many successful activities, a decision was made to create a flotilla. Gaining the support of Ellen Karan, Division 5 Commander at that time, and support from District 13 Commander Kent Chappelka, DIRAUX, a new flotilla was chartered.
On the 21st of September 2010 a chartering ceremony was held at the Gleneden Beach Fire Station and this year, it is celebrating its tenth year anniversary. For more information about the Coast Guard Auxiliary, please visit www.cgaux.org.
