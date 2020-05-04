Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Morris, an aviation survival technician at Coast Guard Sector North Bend, is presented with the Meritorious Service Medal by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Neuman (Right), an avionics electrical technician at Sector North Bend, at a ceremony held at Sector North Bend, Oregon, April 30, 2020. Morris took control of the scene at Coast Guard Air Facility Newport after Neuman was found unresponsive while standing flight mechanic duty in October 2019.