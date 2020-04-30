A legislative meet up for the entire coast.
The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with coastal chambers including Seaside, Astoria-Warrenton, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Reedsport-Winchester Bay, Bay Area, Bandon and Brookings are excited to bring the coast its first “Coastal Corral,” Friday, May 1, at 10 a.m.
Coastal chambers are convening US and State legislators to update and share information with the business communities along the coast. This free online panel conversation will be available via Zoom.com and Facebook Live. It will also be recorded for those unable to attend “live.” Quick-links to attend the event will be available at FlorenceChamber.com under the Events tab the morning of the panel.
“As we ‘Coasties’ know, coastal communities face different challenges than other rural areas, and vastly different challenges than larger metro areas,” said Bettina Hannigan, executive director of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the board of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce. “Many coastal communities rely heavily on tourism as their primary industry. With social distancing, what does it look like to re-open for business?
"Restaurants, lodging, retail, casinos, and transportation sectors all face unknown restrictions and logistics for success. All non-essential businesses that are reopening are looking for resources and support.”
Hannigan invites the public to join the online session “to hear from our hard-working legislators about what they are doing to support truly ‘miniature’ businesses, along with small and larger employers—and all with a focus on the coast.”
“We are thrilled to announce that US Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden along with State Senators Betsy Johnson and Arnie Roblan and State Representatives David Gomberg and Tiffiny Mitchell will be seated in this ‘corral’ to share knowledge and resources,” said Hannigan. “This dynamic panel will be moderated by Lane Community College’s Florence Campus Dean, Dr. Russ Pierson.”
The Chambers also want to hear from the public. Anyone can submit questions or comments for the panel by emailing Bettina@FlorenceChamber.com.
“As chambers, it is our mission to be catalysts for business development and growth, convenors of leaders and influencers, and champions for a stronger community,” Hannigan explained.
For more information about this event or other chamber-related questions, reach out to your local chamber or bettina@florencechamber.com.
