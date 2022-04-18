Coastal Cheer Athletics is your newest competition cheerleading program here in Lincoln County. Coastal Cheer Athletics has set up shop at the Gleneden Beach Community Hall and are very appreciative of the space.
The head coach/director is Amanda Gustafson and she’s been around cheerleading all her life. When she moved to Gleneden Beach six years ago, her goal was to create a cheerleading program that offers many different opportunities to learn and grow as a successful cheerleader.
“There were not many options in our community for cheerleading and I really believe that this new program could offer a great option for our children and parents in Lincoln County,” said Gustafson.
The main goal with this program is to offer a safe, positive, welcoming environment to teach the children in the community how to reach their highest potential. Coastal Cheer Athletics is a nonprofit organization, with an approved 501c3. The program has amazing parent volunteers and amazing coaches.
The coaching staff consists of head coach Amanda Gustafson and assistant coaches Zoe Weaver, Julissa Alford, and Molly Altomare. Their first annual cheer clinic was April 11, and they had 32 eager children who learned a cheer, dance, tumbling and stunting.
“It was an amazing turn out and so nice to see people of the community support such an amazing opportunity for the youth in our community,” said Gustafson.
The community support to the program has been amazing as well. Coastal Cheer Athletics would love to thank the following sponsors: Oregon Coast Aesthetics, Meredith Lodging, Sea Gulp, Zantello Law Group, Nelscott Antiques, and Gage Construction. Coastal Cheer Athletics is always looking for new sponsors. Becoming a sponsor for the program means providing them with the safety equipment they need for success. Safety is their number one priority, which means they need mats, to stunt and tumble safely.
Coastal Cheer Athletics would also love to eventually offer a scholarship option for children who need one. If you’re interested in learning more about sponsoring, please contact director@coastalcheerathletics or visit their website at www.coastalcheerathletics.com. Coastal Cheer Athletics is always interested in preforming in community events, so please keep them in mind.
Cheerleading teaches many lifelong attributes the children will use as adults such as responsibility, teamwork, integrity, compassion, sportsmanship and leadership skills. Currently, Coastal Cheer Athletics has open gyms starting April 24, May 1, 8, and 15. Session times are the same each day. Session 1 is 2:30-3:30 p.m., session 2 is 3:30-4:30 p.m., and session 3 is 4:30-5:30 p.m.
“The purpose of these open gyms is for children and parents to get familiar with our program, get a feel for a typical practice day, ask questions of coaches or other returning parents and mostly so that you can make sure we are the right fit for your precious little one,” said Gustafson.
Check out @CoastalCheerAthleticsLC on Facebook or Instagram for more information. Tryouts will be May 22 2-5 p.m., May 23 5-8 p.m., May 2 5-8 p.m., and June 1 5-8 p.m. Participants must be grades K-8 and at all days of tryouts to make the team.
The first day of tryouts they will have a parent meeting from 2-2:30 p.m. going over what to expect this upcoming season. Coastal Cheer Athletics will be hitting the road to competitions around Oregon and are positive they are going to put Lincoln County on the map in the cheer world. Coastal Cheer Athletics is happy to not only be offering this program for Lincoln City but all surrounding areas as well.
