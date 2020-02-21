Join the Yachats Coastal Gems for a three or six mile gently hilly stroll through Lincoln City’s downtown area, seaside wooded neighborhoods and the Connie Hansen Garden on March 3.
You will pass by a number of restaurants and many quaint visitor shops then meander through an older neighborhood with lovely mature and new gardens and yards returning along the western edge of the city. The midpoint of the walk is at the Chinook Winds Casino where food including a buffet are available, as well as restrooms.
Dogs are allowed but must be on a six-foot non-extendable lead to walk with us and owners must carry and use appropriate cleanup materials.
Park at D River Wayside and walk to D Sands Motel (located at 171 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR) at 9:45 a.m. for registration to start the walk at 10 a.m.
For more information contact Maryann at 541-961-4279 or email yachatscoastalgems@gmail.com. RSVPs greatly appreciated. On the Day of Walk use text or phone.
