Neil Winter was a father, husband, Salishan Golf Shop Manager and US Army Veteran. He was a good friend to many who passed away a few months ago.
In his honor, Coastline Auto Detail has decided to host a Veteran’s Day Golf Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 10 with proceeds going toward a good cause.
Coastline Auto Detail’s non-profit charity event will be donating a certain percentage to the Wounded Warrior Project. The two-person scramble tournament costs $125 per player, $250 per team and will be held at the Salishan Resort from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Register online at eventbrite.com/e/neil-winters-veterans-day-golf-tournament-non-profit-charityfundraiser-tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.