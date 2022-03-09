Come visit with Sonia, the new 60+ Center supervisor, over a cup of coffee and some sweet treats. Share your thoughts about how things are going, ideas for the 60+ Center, or current issues or topics of interests. This is a casual, informal event that will occur at 10 a.m. on the second Monday of every month, beginning March 14.
To register for this event, go online: www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the banner “Browse the catalog and register.” There you may view a listing of additional classes, presentations and events. For more information, stop by the office located at 20 SE 2nd Street in Newport or call 541-265-9617.
Find the center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewportSeniorActivityCenter
