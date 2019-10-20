The week of Oct. 14-18, distant storms were creating big waves along the beaches of Lincoln County. Fitting, as over the same few days, the staff, faculty and students at Oregon Coast Community College were making waves of their own.
The College welcomed a team of visitors to Lincoln County from Oct. 16 to 18. The group comprised an evaluating committee, sent on behalf of the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). The visit marked the latest in a series of significant steps the College has taken in its ongoing effort to secure independent accreditation. The team was in Lincoln County to tour OCCC facilities and to meet with administrators, students, faculty and staff.
Since July of 2014, OCCC has been actively pursuing an accelerated path toward independent accreditation. That work has involved evaluation, redesign and improvement of virtually every College service area and program – and the formation of structures and processes to ensure continuity of such evaluation and improvement in the future, and ongoing measurement of mission fulfillment.
The work has also revolved around the production of exhaustive self-evaluation reports, which serve to provide staff, faculty, students and stakeholders with updated information about the College’s progress, while also providing the same data to evaluators and the NWCCU.
In April 2018, the College hosted a different evaluation team.
At the time, that group was helping to determine whether OCCC was prepared for “Initial Candidacy,” a critical milestone that institutions must reach before being eligible for consideration for independent accreditation. In July 2018, after reviewing the team’s findings, the NWCCU did grant OCCC Initial Candidacy.
“The visit this week from our NWCCU Evaluation Team has been both joyful and exhausting,” said OCCC President Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge. “I am so appreciative of all of the Board members, students, faculty, staff and community members who turned out to meet with the evaluators over these three days to share their stories of how this College makes a difference every day.
"The verbal report at the exit meeting was highly laudatory (including five commendations) and also provided six recommendations on areas to focus our development."
Dr. Ryslinge also noted the visiting committee makes a confidential recommendation to the NWCCU Commission in January as to whether OCCC will be awarded independence or asked to spend a couple more years in Candidacy.
"I can’t speculate on the outcome (literally, NWCCU standards prohibit me from doing so), but let’s just say that after this week, I have a very good feeling about this,” Dr. Ryslinge said.
OCCC currently delivers college credit instruction, certificates and degrees through its Educational Services Agreement with Portland Community College (PCC). PCC is accredited through the NWCCU. Credits, certificates and degrees earned at OCCC appear on PCC transcripts and are transferable to other institutions, subject to the specific policies of the receiving institutions.
Over the course of its 32-year history, OCCC has always been accredited through larger institutions, including Chemeketa, Clatsop and Portland Community Colleges. However, since the College’s inception in 1987, independent accreditation has been the vision of the Board of Education.
In July 2014, Dr. Ryslinge was named president, and charged with leading the College to independent accreditation, which will permit OCCC to focus solely on its own mission and mission fulfillment.
As an independent institution, OCCC would oversee its own financial aid provision, it would set qualification standards for faculty, and it would have ultimate control over programs and services to offer, so as to best meet the needs of its students and the coastal communities it serves.
Now that the evaluating team has written its report, it will provide a confidential recommendation to the NWCCU, as to whether OCCC should be granted Independent Accreditation. The Commission’s decision, likely made in January 2020, will be delivered to OCCC representatives after that meeting in a formal letter. Nothing in this week’s visit implies or ensures eventual accreditation by the Commission.
OCCC is the last community college in the state to be accredited through a larger institution. Tillamook Bay and Columbia Gorge community colleges both secured independence in 2013.
OCCC serves students and community partners with facilities in Newport, Lincoln City and Waldport. Explore the College’s website, at oregoncoastcc.org, to learn more.
The College and the Lincoln County School District continue to partner on the innovated teacher education pathway, in which students can earn the bulk of a four-year teaching degree right here at home – excepting nine months at Western Oregon University – and enjoy job placement assistance and preferential hiring treatment here in Lincoln County upon completion. The College is also in the second year of its Early Childhood Education program, helping meet a profound need that is felt throughout Lincoln County while providing students with valuable skills for careers in that growing field.
Follow OCCC on Instagram or Facebook, @occcsharks, online at oregoncoastcc.org, or call the College at 541-867-8501.
