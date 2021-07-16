Although it’s reasonable to assume anyone walking alone on the beach wants to be left alone, if I cross paths within 10 feet of a person, I’m going to ask, “find anything cool today?” I suppose if I never got a response, I’d stop doing it, but the folks I’ve met show me their agates or other finds. Sometimes, they even tell me about what they found the day before or where they live or who they know.
We then continue on our path. If I see anything they said they’re looking for, I’ll pick it up. Often, we cross paths again on the way back, and the trading begins. I like the red rocks. But my treasures and cool finds aren’t necessarily in the rocks I’ve been given, but in the exchange and the conversations and connections with strangers.
As the new editor for The News Guard, I hope to have many conversations and connections in Lincoln City, not as strangers, but in professional working relationships, as co-volunteers or even friends. I know those things take time, and I do tend to seem quiet or shy, but my curiosity gets the best of me and I’ll have questions. Lots of questions.
I’m not new to the newspaper business. I’ve been in and out of it since 1996 and worn many hats. And I’m not new to Oregon. I grew up in Gresham. I enlisted in the Army in 1989 and while I didn’t serve for many years, it set me on a long winding path through many states from Vermont to Texas to Wyoming and more. And I’m finally home again.
I’m also not new to know the workings of local government. My father served on our local city council for what felt like my entire childhood. At 17 years old, I was the mayor’s daughter. I won’t pretend that didn’t suck. But as a reporter, I’ve covered at least a few city and county governments and chatted with a handful of federal elected officials. This isn’t my first rodeo and I consider reporting on how taxpayer dollars are spent to be a primary duty.
But I certainly don’t know it all, and I’m eager to learn and become a member of the community. I’m interested in your thoughts and ideas and anything cool you may have found, seen, learned or just already know.
If you need a volunteer for a community organization or event, hit me up. I’ll get something in the paper and if it works with my schedule and skills, I’ll sign up myself. I can be reached by e-mail at newsguardeditor@countrymedia.net and by phone at the office at 541-994-2178. If you find something really cool, you can also call or text me on my cell at 541-226-1956.
