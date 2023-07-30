Governor on the Beach

Governor Tom McCall standing in front of the Surfsand Motel in Cannon Beach in 1967.

 Provided photo

“No local selfish interest should be permitted, through politics or otherwise, to destroy or even impair this great birthright of our people.”

Oregon Governor Oswald West, 1913

