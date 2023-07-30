“No local selfish interest should be permitted, through politics or otherwise, to destroy or even impair this great birthright of our people.”
Oregon Governor Oswald West, 1913
Oregon’s public beaches are sacrosanct bastions of egalitarianism; a place where social or economic status matters not at all. The vast ocean, wide sandy beaches and open sky are the great equalizers; it doesn’t matter if you’re young or old, rich or poor, what language you speak, what god you pray to (or don’t) the color of your skin, sexual orientation or political beliefs; the beaches are free and open to everyone.
But it all could have turned out much differently in the early summer of 1967, when the public’s right to use the dry sand areas of Oregon’s beaches hung by a thread during a bitter political fight; becoming the hottest issue of the 1967 Oregon legislative session. Signed into law by Governor Tom McCall 56 years ago on July 6th, 1967, this is the story of how the Oregon Legislature decided the fate of the Oregon “Beach Bill”.
But first we need to go back 110 years to early 1913, when a young Oregon governor named Oswald West, fearful of land speculators despoiling the pristine Oregon coast, convinced the Oregon legislature to designate Oregon’s beaches a public highway, from the Columbia River to the California border, from the low tide line to the high tide line.
Generations of Oregonians considered Oregon’s public beaches as their birthright and recreational playground, and in 1947 the Oregon legislature changed the wording of Oswald West’s law from public “highway” to “recreation area”.
For over half a century, Oregonians considered all areas of the beaches open for their use. But the flaw in West’s bill was that it didn’t mention the dry sand areas, and by 1967, over 110 miles of the dry sand areas of Oregon’s beaches were in the hands of private owners, who held title to the land and paid taxes on it.
In the summer of 1966, Portland real estate broker Bill Hay, owner of the Surfsand hotel in mid-town Cannon Beach, decided to fence off the dry sand area in front of his hotel, putting up signs saying “Surfsand Guests Only Please!”. The fence prevented anyone from walking along the beach north or south of the Surfsand during high tide.
An outraged citizen named Larry Bitte wrote to then-Secretary of State Tom McCall asking if this was legal. McCall turned it over to the State Highway Commission headed by Glen Jackson. After lawyers discovered the flaw in West’s bill and with Jackson realizing the issue was beyond his authority, the State Highway Commission sent a proposal to the Oregon Legislature with a recommendation to allow public recreational use of the dry sand areas of the beach based on the concept of Common Law, since the public had used these areas for generations. House Bill 1601 (HB 1601) later known as the “Beach Bill”, was born.
The summary of HB 1601 “recognizes the public rights to easements in shore lands....between the vegetation line and ordinary high tide line. Designates such lands as public recreation areas and directs State Highway Commission to protect and preserve such areas.” But this obscure bill soon turned into a divisive political battle.
Grants Pass State Representative Sid Bazett, Chairman of the House Highway Committee which was holding hearings on HB 1601, supported the bill, but lacked the votes in his committee to move it to the floor of the Oregon House for a vote. During early hearings, the only people testifying before the Highway Committee were coastal developers and motel owners.
Some conservative Republican committee members viewed the bill as a property rights issue and wanted to either kill it or amend it, with their proposed amendments being even more restrictive of public access to Oregon’s beaches. House Bill 1601 remained stalled in committee, with most Oregonians blissfully unaware of the bill or what was at stake.
State Treasurer Bob Straub, a strong supporter of the bill, testified before the Highway Committee stating that “the tone and the temper of the objective of the amendments is to shrink the public interest on the beach and to enlarge the private interest. It think that these amendments if adopted would be a real sell-out of the public’s right to enjoyment of the beach and I hope this committee will very forcefully reject these amendments.”
Larry Bitte, a biochemistry graduate student at the University of Oregon Medical School in Portland and the person who wrote the letter to Secretary of State Tom McCall that triggered the investigation of public access to the dry sand areas of the beaches, was aware of HB 1601 but hadn’t heard of any progress.
After contacting Chairman Bazett, Bazett explained to Bitte that there was no public interest in the bill. Bitte’s friends urged him to contact Dr. Bob Bacon, Professor of Anatomy at the Medical School, who was extremely interested in the Oregon coast and in preserving public access to Oregon’s beaches.
Together they drove to Salem and met with Bazett, who welcomed them and asked them to return to the hearing room that afternoon. After being introduced to the other committee members, some of whom weren’t happy to see them there, Bitte and Bacon provided the first public comments in favor of HB 1601, essentially saving the Beach Bill from political oblivion. Afterwards, Bazett asked them to organize enough public support to keep the bill alive.
Strongly supporting HB 1601 and growing increasingly impatient with the stalemate, newly-elected Oregon Governor Tom McCall sent a message to the House Highway Committee saying that “we cannot afford to ignore our responsibility to the public of this state for protecting the dry sands from the encroachment of crass commercialism”; with McCall later leaking his message to Capitol reporters.
Organizing a helicopter tour of the Oregon coast on May 13th, McCall and his entourage of surveyors, oceanographers and legislators accompanied by the press landed at several areas along the coast. Landing in Cannon Beach, McCall stood at the log barrier placed in front of the Surfsand hotel, glaring up at the hotel and cursing Bill Hay under his breath.
The purpose of this trip was to establish a line allowing public recreational access to the dry sand areas of the beach at a point sixteen feet above sea level, and to warn Oregonians what was in danger of being lost. McCall’s tour succeeded, and the public began to take notice.
On the same day that McCall was taking his helicopter tour, Republican Lee Johnson and Democrat James Redden, two astute Oregon legislators and lawyers, forged a compromise bill. Realizing that the state didn’t need to actually own the dry sand areas to control them, they rewrote the Beach Bill as a zoning law giving the state the power to zone any beach area it didn’t own, and to prevent any development not allowed by the State Highway Commission.
State Treasurer Bob Straub called a press conference explaining that neither he, McCall and other supporters of this bill “were interested in abusing private property rights, but the public playground is on the dry sand sections of the beaches, and this is what is being threatened by a few, a very few, commercial developers down on the coast. We’re at a crossroads in Oregon in regards to our beaches and if the legislature turns it’s back on passing this needed legislation you won’t recognize the Oregon coast a few years from now.”
Secretary of State Clay Myers also expressed his support and began to lobby for the bill. With the top three state officials supporting HB 1601, a reporter for the Associated Press named Matt Kramer wrote the first major stories about the bill, calling it the “Beach Bill”, and the name stuck. Ancil Payne, general manager of Portland TV station KGW wrote a strong editorial supporting HB 1601; at one point showing a photo of Haystack Rock with a fence all the way to the ocean’s edge, telling viewers that “if you don’t want this to happen, contact your legislator.”
Highway Committee Chairman Sid Bazett, a conservative Republican and strong supporter of the bill, found himself aligned with environmentalists, preservationists, conservationists and the “liberal press.” A citizen committee formed by Bitte and Bacon threatened a ballot initiative if the legislature failed to act.
The Beach Bill was suddenly front page news. In the largest public response to any legislative issue, Oregonians called and wrote their legislators by the tens of thousands, with over 35,000 letters and telegrams flooding into the State Capitol. Committee hearing rooms were packed, the political tides turned, and any legislators who had defiantly opposed HB 1601 ran for political cover under the tsunami of overwhelming public support.
House Bill 1601 easily passed the House 57-3, with the only opposition coming from coastal legislators opposing the bill at all costs. After passing the House and sailing through the Senate, Tom McCall signed the landmark Beach Bill on July 6th, 1967, just six months into his first term as Oregon’s governor.
Immediately after signing HB 1601 into law, McCall delivered a short statement:
“I think this bill looms as a momentous accomplishment of our 1967 legislature, one of the most far-reaching measures of it’s kind ever enacted anywhere in the nation. This bill guarantees that Oregon’s coastline will remain secure for generations to come, and in so doing will enable Oregon to meet it’s burgeoning needs for recreation far into the future.
Oregonians can take a great deal of personal pride in this bill, whose enactment was the product of a groundswell of public support that arose from every corner of the state; a groundswell that in my experience was of unprecedented intensity. And the news media, they deserve to be singled out and commended on their efforts in focusing the public’s attention on this vital concern.
I would say that without the intense attention of the press, House Bill 1601 may have died an ignominious death in committee. Far from being a partisan product, the passage of this bill reflects the cooperative efforts of Republicans and Democrats, and an impressive array of scientists and technicians from throughout the state. The overriding consideration of all concerned was that Oregon’s beaches be preserved and protected for posterity, and under this bill they will be.”
The signing of House Bill 1601 should have ended the controversy of public access to the dry sand areas of the beach, but it didn’t. Coastal developers challenged the legality of the Beach Bill in Clatsop County Circuit Court, eventually appealing all the way to the Oregon Supreme Court, which ruled unanimously in 1969 that the public had the right to use the dry sand areas of the beaches for recreational purposes because they had done so for generations. Surfsand hotel owner Bill Hay later challenged the ruling in the Federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, who affirmed the Oregon Supreme Court decision.
Shortly after passage of the Beach Bill, a group of citizens organized by Oregon Treasurer Bob Straub collected 90,000 signatures for a ballot initiative. Ballot Measure 6 would have enshrined public access to all of Oregon’s beaches in the State constitution, and placed a penny-per-gallon tax on gasoline sales that would have raised tens of millions of dollars to purchase the dry sand areas of the beaches from property owners and create additional state parks along the Oregon coast.
In the aftermath of the passage of the Beach Bill, polls showed a strong majority of voters supporting the ballot measure before a gas industry lobbyist named Ken Rinke began running negative campaign ads, “Beware of the Tricks in Measure 6”, distorting the message and confusing voters. Despite strong initial support, Ballot Measure 6 failed by a wide margin.
Anyone who spends time on Oregon’s public beaches owes a debt of gratitude not only to a couple of charismatic and visionary Oregon governors, Oswald West and Tom McCall, but to State Treasurer Bob Straub, Secretary of State Clay Myers, House Highway Committee Chairman Sid Bazett, Lee Johnson and James Redden, along with dozens of other state legislators, Matt Kramer and Ancil Payne and all of the media who sounded the alarm, and Larry Bitte and Bob Bacon along with the tens of thousands of Oregonians who pushed their legislators to vote for the Beach Bill.
If not for citizens getting involved and taking a stand, it all could have turned out much differently for Oregon’s public beaches in the summer of 1967.
