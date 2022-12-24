Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

In The Garden

Contact resource

  • Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County
  • 505 N. Columbia River Highway
  • St. Helens, OR 97051
  • 503-397-3462 541
  • 541-574-6534 The Lincoln County OSU Extension Service

Here are December gardening thoughts

• Peach leaf curl finds its way into the buds on your peach tree this month and in January. Prevent the problem by spraying completely and often with lime sulfur (harder to find now) or copper. Four separate sprays are ideal. Temperatures should be well above freezing when you spray. Two to three hours of drying time is ideal. With copper fungicides, use a spreader-sticker if the label calls for one. While you’re at it, spray your apples, cherries, blueberries, and boysen/marionberries. Both sprays are considered “organic.”

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are you doing to ease holiday stress?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.