Chinook Winds Casino Resort is excited to welcome back the popular Comedy on the Coast event safely.
The show is now in the Concerts by the Sea Showroom where seating is spaced out with a maximum of four guests per table. Kevin Bozeman headlines the comedy show at Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
Joining Bozeman is Tom Clark with host Reena Calm. Tickets are on sale now and are $15 each. Reserve seats now by visiting www.chinookwindscasino.com or call 1-888-624-6228.
Temperature checks and masks are required, and the casino is non-smoking with a smoking-room available upstairs in a convention room.
Inspired by nights on the couch watching Def Comedy Jam and challenged by his roommate, Kevin Bozeman decided to try the “Open-Mic Night” in Madison, WI in 1999.
“I always was the guy who could make people laugh, and let’s be honest: I had nothing better going on,” Bozeman said.
13 years later, he is still going on-stage, and he has found the job that fit his requirements.
With a smooth and clever style, a great smile and a contagious laugh Bozeman has been entertaining in clubs and colleges across the country.
In 2000, he won the Midwest region of the HBO Comedy Competition and flew to Los Angeles to compete as a finalist. He performed on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend in 2003, and finished 2nd in the Boston Comedy Competition in 2005. He was a semi-finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2010.
Tom Clark was born and raised, in that order. He has appeared on such shows as TBS’s Conan, CBS’s Late Late Show, The Bob & Tom Radio Show, and Comedy Central’s Premium Blend.
Clark has traveled coast to coast doing stand up and has performed internationally as part of New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and on The Main Stage at The Capetown Comedy Festival in South Africa. Clark is also an actor and has appeared on such shows as NBC’s Outsourced, TNT’s The Closer, and the Hallmark made for TV movie The Wish List. Reena Calm is an East Coast Jew turned Chicago favorite, became one of the most respected and requested comedians in the Midwest, and is now a nationally touring headliner. Pulling from a lifetime of questionable choices,
Reena’s material is autobiographical, silly, and charmingly inappropriate. Living out of a tricked-out Prius, this pun-slinger travels the country on her signature #Calmedy tours. She’s on a mission to make people laugh in all 50 States (just a few left to go) and she’s only been arrested in one of them.
Comedy on the Coast begins at 8 p.m. For this 21 and over event, doors will open at 7 p.m. with a no-host bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.