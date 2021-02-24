Gabe Rutledge headlines Comedy on the Coast at Chinook Winds Casino Resort Friday and Saturday, March 5 and 6.
Joining Gabe is featured comedian Lisa Alvarado with host DJ Sandhu.
A past winner of the prestigious Seattle International Comedy Competition, Gabe Rutledge has made television appearances on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, Nickelodeon’s Nickmom Night Out, and the nationally syndicated Comedy.TV and Comics Unleashed. He is also a frequent guest on the Bob and Tom radio show, heard in over 150 cities. Gabe has performed at the HBO/TBS Comedy Festival in Las Vegas, the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta, the Bridgetown Comedy Festival in Portland, and the Great American Comedy Festival held in Johnny Carson’s home town of Norfolk Nebraska.
Lisa Alvarado is Tina Fey meets Sophia Vergara. She brings the funny with clever wit and a sassy fun attitude using her own life as the punch line. Lisa specializes in targeting her humor to her audience through written material and impeccable Improv skills learned at Second City and Comedy Sportz. Lisa has performed all over the world in theaters, clubs, and military tours. TV appearances include: NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom in America 2, Harry Connick, Jr Talk Show, Comics Unleashed, Stand Up in Stilettos on TV Guide Network, NuvoTV, Comedy.TV, and many more. Lisa also played Paul Rodriquez’s sidekick on 20 episodes of Mis Videos Locos on the MTV Network. Ms. Alvarado was voted “Best Up & Coming Latino Comedian” by The LA Comedy Festival and her jokes have been quoted in The New York Times.
Buried deep within the most luxuriant beard in comedy lives DJ Sandhu’s silver tongue just aching to get out and spread its diabolical thoughts.
From Sacramento, CA, Sandhu decided to break his parents’ hearts by sharing his absurd opinions with strangers rather than going to med school like a responsible, well-adjusted adult. From the World Series of Comedy to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and everywhere in between, Sandhu has worked with some of the industry’s legends including Sinbad, Bret Ernst, John Witherspoon, Michael Blackson, and Steve Byrne…all of which leave his mother incredibly disappointed that he didn’t choose a better life path.
Comedy on the Coast doors open at 9 p.m. for this 21 and over event with a no-host bar. Show tickets are available at the box office for $15. For tickets or further information, call the Chinook Winds box office at 1-888-MAIN-ACT (624-6228) or online at www.chinookwindscasino.com.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located at 1777 NW 44th St. on the beach in Lincoln City, Owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Enjoy 24-hour Las Vegas-style gaming, 18 hole golf course, headline entertainment from some of the industry’s most legendary stars, four full service restaurants, secure child entertainment facility and arcade, and a 243 room ocean front hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.