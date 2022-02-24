Casey Miller, a county commissioner candidate for position No. 1, is holding a virtual business discussion at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Zoom registration details can be found on the candidate’s website at www.caseymillercommissioner.com
Miller views county government as a fundamental facilitator of economic development in Lincoln County. The upcoming discussion is an opportunity for local business owners and managers to explore specific topics that relate to their businesses and the support they might need from the county commission.
“This is an opportunity for me to meet with local business leaders and hear from them. County Government - by nature of its service profile - is an important partner in economic development. I want the business community to experience how I am available for their questions and concerns,” said Miller.
The candidate intends this virtual meeting to be a first of many ongoing conversations he will provide if elected to office. Currently, group discussion with the commissioners is limited to 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Three minutes is provided for constituent input.
Candidate Miller spent seven years working in marketing and sales in local radio. Afterwards, he owned and operated a small advertising agency serving county businesses and organizations.
“I have met with hundreds of businesses in my marketing career. The objective was communicating their products and services to the community. It was exciting work that taught me a lot about how hard it is to turn a profit on the coast. A unique opportunity came when the position of public information officer was announced. Many good candidates applied for the position. It has been my career ever since,” said Miller.
As the county’s public information officer, he has observed the variety of ways local government supports the needs of the community but struggles to communicate sufficiently.
“When I began working for the County, I realized that government did not traditionally market its services like the private sector. It’s still not very common. Government largely relies on in kind advertising from local media. Inevitably the public says, ‘Why didn’t you reach out to the community when this policy was made?’” Miller said.
Miller believes local businesses need more flexible access to the county’s elected officials due to their hours of operation. He described his upcoming virtual meeting as a round table with a business centric focus. Miller said it may take a variety of times and dates to find a rhythm that works best for business representatives.
“There is so much to discuss. I want the community to understand how local government provides a fundamental backbone to economic development all over our county. Additionally, we provide direct support to the Small Business Development Center and our area Chambers of Commerce,” said Miller. “It’s important that businesses recognize how a commissioner can be a voice for them during State legislative activity and a voice at the table of regional organizations shaping workforce training and development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.