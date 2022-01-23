County commissioner candidate for position No. 1, Casey Miller, launches a countywide survey and has articulated his campaign themes. His website is www.caseymillercommissioner.com
Miller’s core themes include customer service, communications and community engagement, emergency preparedness, and what he calls a “thriving community” which includes subjects such as housing, physical and mental health, economic development, and other topics.
“I may have put the cart before the horse by immediately launching a countywide survey,” said Miller. “Traditional surveys and micro surveys will be a permanent theme of my campaign and my vision for more community engagement with our citizens should I be elected. A constant feedback loop with the community is standard operating procedure in my goal to modernize Lincoln County Governments communications approach.”
A notable advantage for Miller in the candidate lineup is his 13 years of service to the Citizens of Lincoln County as the Commissioners Public Information Officer. During his tenure he has seen many policies that have possibly fallen short of their potential to reach a broader community. The county commissioner’s office has not utilized social media, nor have they taken much initiative to reach the community outside of traditional media releases and weekly commissioner meetings.
“I am grateful for the precision coverage of the News times and other local media. Without the contributions of local journalism, we might be suffering more from less than agile community engagement. Now more than ever the community is pressed for time to engage with local government. As a County Commissioner It is my goal to meet the community where they are at with modern digital software platforms that provide text messaging, surveys, and notifications that allow the community to provide more feedback in less time to maximize their civic responsibility.” said Miller.
Casey Miller can be found online and on many social media platforms. He plans to do a series of virtual town halls throughout his campaign and plans to make them a permanent feature of how he will engage the community as a newly elected commissioner.
