Runners and supporters of all walks of life came together for a good cause last weekend during the Fire Aid 5k.
The run/walk event held on Oct. 24 at Wapiti RV Park in Lincoln City drew 68 participants and several sponsors such as Real Estate 100, Taylor and Taylor, Ambience Construction and Remodeling, Hammerhead Construction, Elements Salon, Fitness 101, Miller Farms and Squatchsami. The event was directed by Beth Towers, owner of Towers Training and co-coordinated by Miranda Mode.
Looking for unique ways to help out those affected by the Echo Mountain Complex fire, Towers turned the event into a fundraiser that raked in over $4,000. Half of those proceeds will be going to Angels Anonymous to help fire victims and the other half to the Lincoln County Fire and Rescue.
“It was a huge success!” Towers said. “The fire was the motivation, but also the fact that so many races were canceled this year because of Covid, it was nice to finally get outside and be active again. We’re looking to make this a yearly event with all proceeds going to Lincoln County Fire and Rescue.”
Also on hand for the event was professional photographer Matt Brandt of Matt Brandt Photography, as well as Ardor Adventures, who clocked the times of the runners.
The top finishers in their respective divisions included Raleigh Bartholomew of Lincoln City, Eli Jones of Depoe Bay, Anthony Fleming of Healdsburg, Calif., Mark Blair of Lincoln City, Kate Quinn of Lincoln City, Jennifer Napoleon of Neotsu, John Nightingale of Lincoln City, Makaia Kessinger of Lincoln City, Heather Hatton of Gleneden Beach, Lori Heiberg of Lincoln City, Felicia Oneill of Lincoln City, George Drewett of Lincoln City and Bobbie Rhodes of Lincoln City.
