Lincoln City is preparing itself for the annual Community Pride Week. To kick off this event, Lincoln City will again be offering its services of picking up miscellaneous items such as brush, scrap metal goods, furniture, plastics, etc. This event is co-sponsored by North Lincoln Sanitary Service and the City of Lincoln City. Here are a few guidelines that we ask you to adhere to:
1. This service is provided to North Lincoln Sanitary customers with residential homes inside Lincoln City city limits.
2. Small items must be bagged, not weighing over 40 lbs.
3. Yard Debris- longer limbs and bare lumber must be neatly stacked or bundled with a maximum of 6 feet in length.
4. There is a limit of 4 cubic yards per stop.
5. Unfortunately, we cannot pick-up the following items in the City Clean-up:
a. Due to DEQ regulations, construction and demolition debris including but not limited to items like carpet, flooring, ceiling tiles, drywall, etc.
b. Tires, oil products, large appliances, hide-a-beds, paint/hazardous materials, and home garbage.
Note- North Lincoln Sanitary Service can still handles these items at another time, but they have to be handled outside of the City Clean-up.
6. All items need to be “curb” side and ready for pick up on Tuesday at 7am and will be picked up through the remainder of the week as the crews work though the list of stops.
Starting April 4, please call North Lincoln Sanitary, 541-994-5555 to arrange for pick up. You can leave a message after hours. The deadline for calls is 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.