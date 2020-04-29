Although the annual in person Community Days events were canceled due to COVID-19, many of the events moved to a virtual platform and found great success, such as the Food Drive.
Food, cash and checks were donated at drop off locations in Lincoln City last week. The Cultural Center also had a Facebook Event that included a DONATE button for monetary donations to Lincoln County Food Share.
During the Thursday event, 1,752 lbs of food (more came in later that was not weighed) was donated, $4,173 for Lincoln City Food Pantry (and more came in late that was uncounted) and $620 was donated online for Food Share of Lincoln County (also a bit more later).
“We want to thank the extremely generous citizens of Lincoln City who donated in a safe manner, both online and in person,” Sandy Gruber said. “We know it is a risk every time we venture out these days and to do it for people you most likely do not know says so much about how you feel about the importance of access to food.”
Gruber also thanked the dedicated people at the Lincoln City Food Pantry who handled all of the food as they brought it in one van full at a time.
“Wish you all to stay safe and healthy throughout this ordeal,” Gruber said.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center, the Lincoln City Community Center and the Lincoln City campus of Oregon Coast Community College also played a key role by providing drop sites for this Community Days event.
“This was the 60th year the Community Days has been held (5 years longer than Lincoln City has been a city) and it wasn’t quite like we had planned, but where we could we celebrated and this food drive was the cherry on top of it all,” Gruber said. “Your community and your Community Days committee thank all of you for making this part of Lincoln County great.”
