Community Days plans parade one step at a time

The last time Lincoln City Community Days held a parade for the city’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2015 event organizer Sandy Gruber said it seemed to bring so much joy that they wanted to do it again. The past 18 months have presented challenges of fire, disease and unemployment with so many people teaming up to volunteer and provide meals, promote vaccination and so much more that the city needs a day just to be happy, Gruber said.
“We have issues, but as a community, we really stepped it up. We did amazing things in the past year,” she said. “Everyone did something to help.”
The parade theme is “Happiness is … “ and is set for Saturday, September 18. The permit from the Oregon Department of Transportation is in place for a parade down Highway 101 from the Cultural Center to the Community Center. At last count, there were about 10 entries. Gruber said she expects that with the current increase in COVID cases that some will wait and see before entering.
“Hopefully, this is a short spike,” she said. “But if the surge is still raging, we won’t have it.”
While they would like to hold a picnic after, everything is tentative. She said they will do everything they can to make the parade happen. She said they will make the final decision two weeks prior to the parade.
Parade goers are encouraged to make their own signs to show what their happiness is. If you are interested in being in the parade, you can sign up online at bit.ly/lcparade or call 541-921-3565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.